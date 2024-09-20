                 

*
banner

News

New book explores experiences of women in the music industry

A new book by award winning author Sammy Stein takes a candid look at the experiences good and bad of women working in the music industry.

Smmay Stein
  The book is the award winning author's sixth work

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

A new book by music journalist Sammy Stein that relates both the positive and negative experiences of women from many genres and with different roles in the music industry, is to be released next month.

Candid

'Candid — Conversations on Women in the Music Industry' sees the award-winning author talk with women and men, resulting in a series of in-depth, compelling interviews.

Over forty internationally acclaimed figures are featured, including Dame Evelyn Glennie, Debbie Wiseman OBE, Jennifer Batten, Judi Silvano, Badi Assad and Liona Boyd. The reveal their honest understandings of an industry trying to reconcile its past, navigate the present, and looking towards the future.

Proud to share

Speaking about the book on her Facebook page, Sammy Stein said: "I am super proud to share with you that this book we have been working on for over a year is almost here (it is released on October 17th). It features incredible women (mostly) and some men who have added their observations and actions.

It is about women's journey in music, sexism, and misogyny... an incredible passion and optimism shines through their words — told as they gave them..."

Award winning

'Candid' is the best-selling author's sixth book following works such as 'Fabulous Female Musicians' on trailblazing women in the music industry, 'The Wonder of Jazz' and 'Pause, Play, Repeat' that focused on how Covid-19 affected musicians.

Stein has won a Jazz Times Distaff Award, a Literary Titan Gold Award, written for Reader's Digest and other publications, and has been commissioned twice by the Library of Congress.

Experiences

In her interview, American jazz pianist Marilyn Crispell relates how she felt she was hired for a job due to the way she looked, whilst singer Jo Ellul recalls her experiences of having to get changed in male dressing rooms.

She says: "I had to deal with men getting their appendages out, being accosted in dressing rooms, a sound engineer getting in my bunk on the bus [...] having to change and shower in the same roomsâ€”you learn some funny dressing skills."

It is about women's journey in music, sexism, and misogyny... an incredible passion and optimism shines through their words — told as they gave them...Author, Sammy Stein

Insight

The conversations bring insight into issues surrounding sexism, misogyny, unequal pay, and the challenging situations for women, yet also highlights many uplifting, positive experiences and sound advice on how working in the industry can help facilitate this.

Stein has already gained wide ranging plaudits for her works, with journalist Phil Barnes stating: "...the author's signature style, a feature of her pieces being a willingness to give a voice to musicians' views on their own work alongside her own well thought through perspectives."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

RNCM offers Brass Band conducting masterclasses

September 20 • A specific two day brass and wind band conducting masterclass is being offered at the RNCM in November — with works by Vaughan Williams and Wilby plus a new wind band version of 'Contest Music' to study.

Smmay Stein

New book explores experiences of women in the music industry

September 20 • A new book by award winning author Sammy Stein takes a candid look at the experiences good and bad of women working in the music industry.

Tongwymais

Tongwynlais to tour Japan in 2025

September 20 • Tongwynlais Temperance will act as a musical ambassador for Welsh culture on a week long tour to Japan next year.

Carlton Main

Carlton Main to open Best of Brass series

September 20 • Carlton Main Frickley Colliery will open the 2024/5 Leeds Best of Brass concert series.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

September 19 • The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position..

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top