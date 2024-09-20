RNCM offers Brass Band conducting masterclasses

A specific two day brass and wind band conducting masterclass is being offered at the RNCM in November — with works by Vaughan Williams and Wilby plus a new wind band version of 'Contest Music' to study.

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester has announced that applications are now being sought for their forthcoming conducting masterclasses and short courses.

They are designed to provide a structured series of workshops throughout the year aimed at those working in music education, or studying to do so.

Wind and brass band

The specific wind and brass masterclass on 9th & 10th November, is aimed at those who conduct brass and wind bands.

As well as working with RNCM ensembles, these will also feature the KNDS Fairey Band who will play alongside members of the RNCM Brass Band in a session on 'Variations for Brass Band' by Vaughan Williams and 'Paganini Variations' by Philip Wilby.

On the second day, the RNCM Wind Orchestra will be the ensemble when the repertoire will feature be a brand-new version of Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music', recently completed by Paul Hindmarsh.

KNDS Fairey and Contest Music

Speaking to 4BR, Professor Mark Heron, Head of Conducting at the RNCM, said: "The RNCM conducting programmes are regarded as some of the finest in the world, and it's a great pleasure to have the KNDS Fairey Band involved in this season's programme alongside Manchester Camerata and our own RNCM groups.

I'm also looking forward to road-testing Paul Hindmarsh's new version of 'Contest Music' and seeing how the music sounds in a different orchestration."

Further workshops

In addition to the brass band sessions there are workshops with Derbyshire County Wind Band in October, a day with RNCM student ensembles in January, and an orchestral workshop with a youth orchestra in the spring. Participants also receive video feedback on their work with their own ensembles.

Application details can be found at: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/short-conducting-courses/