                 

*
banner

News

RNCM offers Brass Band conducting masterclasses

A specific two day brass and wind band conducting masterclass is being offered at the RNCM in November — with works by Vaughan Williams and Wilby plus a new wind band version of 'Contest Music' to study.

RNCM
  There is a chance to study some great music at the RNCM on the courses

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester has announced that applications are now being sought for their forthcoming conducting masterclasses and short courses.

They are designed to provide a structured series of workshops throughout the year aimed at those working in music education, or studying to do so.

Wind and brass band

The specific wind and brass masterclass on 9th & 10th November, is aimed at those who conduct brass and wind bands.

As well as working with RNCM ensembles, these will also feature the KNDS Fairey Band who will play alongside members of the RNCM Brass Band in a session on 'Variations for Brass Band' by Vaughan Williams and 'Paganini Variations' by Philip Wilby.

On the second day, the RNCM Wind Orchestra will be the ensemble when the repertoire will feature be a brand-new version of Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music', recently completed by Paul Hindmarsh.

KNDS Fairey and Contest Music

Speaking to 4BR, Professor Mark Heron, Head of Conducting at the RNCM, said: "The RNCM conducting programmes are regarded as some of the finest in the world, and it's a great pleasure to have the KNDS Fairey Band involved in this season's programme alongside Manchester Camerata and our own RNCM groups.

I'm also looking forward to road-testing Paul Hindmarsh's new version of 'Contest Music' and seeing how the music sounds in a different orchestration."

I'm also looking forward to road-testing Paul Hindmarsh's new version of 'Contest Music' and seeing how the music sounds in a different orchestrationMark Heron

Further workshops

In addition to the brass band sessions there are workshops with Derbyshire County Wind Band in October, a day with RNCM student ensembles in January, and an orchestral workshop with a youth orchestra in the spring. Participants also receive video feedback on their work with their own ensembles.

Application details can be found at: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/short-conducting-courses/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

RNCM offers Brass Band conducting masterclasses

September 20 • A specific two day brass and wind band conducting masterclass is being offered at the RNCM in November — with works by Vaughan Williams and Wilby plus a new wind band version of 'Contest Music' to study.

Smmay Stein

New book explores experiences of women in the music industry

September 20 • A new book by award winning author Sammy Stein takes a candid look at the experiences good and bad of women working in the music industry.

Tongwymais

Tongwynlais to tour Japan in 2025

September 20 • Tongwynlais Temperance will act as a musical ambassador for Welsh culture on a week long tour to Japan next year.

Carlton Main

Carlton Main to open Best of Brass series

September 20 • Carlton Main Frickley Colliery will open the 2024/5 Leeds Best of Brass concert series.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

September 19 • The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position..

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top