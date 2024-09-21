Brass in Concert adjudication panels announced for 2024

The judges who will make the all important decisions at the Brass in Concert Championships later this year have been announced.

The adjudication panel for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships has been announced. The event will take place at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music on the weekend of the 16th & 17th November, with tickets sales already reported to be the most successful ever.

Judges

Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller, two hugely respected figures in the European banding and orchestral worlds will look at the Quality of Performance of the competing bands, whilst Programme Content will come under the scrutiny of composer and percussionist Andrea Price.

The familiar figures of conductor Chris King and Al Booth will look at the Entertainment and Presentation aspects. The separate soloist and individual awards will come under the remit of Dr Stephen Cobb.

Quality of Performance: Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller

Programme Content: Andrea Price

Entertainment and Presentation: Chris King and Al Booth

Soloists and Individual Awards Dr Stephen Cobb

Youth Brass in Concert

It has also been confirmed that Andrea Price and Anne Crookston will adjudicate the Youth Brass in Concert Championships on Sunday.

Speaking about the appointments Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, said: "We are thrilled with the exceptional calibre of musicianship that our adjudicator panel brings this year.

With such a diverse range of expertise, from performance quality to entertainment and presentation, we know the bands will benefit from their input. The mix of perspectives is essential in showcasing what makes brass band music so unique and thrilling."

More information and tickets

For more information about the Brass in Concert or to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.brassinconcert.com