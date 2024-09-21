                 

*
banner

News

Brass in Concert adjudication panels announced for 2024

The judges who will make the all important decisions at the Brass in Concert Championships later this year have been announced.

bRASS IN cOCNERT
  The event takes place over the weekend of the 16th & 17th November

Saturday, 21 September 2024

        

The adjudication panel for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships has been announced. The event will take place at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music on the weekend of the 16th & 17th November, with tickets sales already reported to be the most successful ever.

Judges

Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller, two hugely respected figures in the European banding and orchestral worlds will look at the Quality of Performance of the competing bands, whilst Programme Content will come under the scrutiny of composer and percussionist Andrea Price.

The familiar figures of conductor Chris King and Al Booth will look at the Entertainment and Presentation aspects. The separate soloist and individual awards will come under the remit of Dr Stephen Cobb.

Quality of Performance: Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller
Programme Content: Andrea Price
Entertainment and Presentation: Chris King and Al Booth

Soloists and Individual Awards Dr Stephen Cobb

Youth Brass in Concert

It has also been confirmed that Andrea Price and Anne Crookston will adjudicate the Youth Brass in Concert Championships on Sunday.

Speaking about the appointments Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, said: "We are thrilled with the exceptional calibre of musicianship that our adjudicator panel brings this year.

With such a diverse range of expertise, from performance quality to entertainment and presentation, we know the bands will benefit from their input. The mix of perspectives is essential in showcasing what makes brass band music so unique and thrilling."

More information and tickets

For more information about the Brass in Concert or to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.brassinconcert.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

world of brass

2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

September 21 • Make sure you get your test-pieces for the Area Championships next year from World of Brass.

Podcast

The Brass Band Podcast: Politics & Brass Bands

September 21 • The latest episode of Brass Bands England's podcast looks at the connection between politics and brass bands...

Red Admiral

Bands ready for Red Admiral entertainment

September 21 • There is an exciting line-up of bands ready to showcase their entertainment talents to the world in Chorley later this month.

Guildhall winners

Guildhall announces young Composition Competition winners

September 21 • Four talented young composers have claimed Guildhall School of Music & Drama composition awards.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Shirley Band

September 20 • The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST, with the opportunity to cover timpani and kit, to join our thriving, friendly band. We have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top