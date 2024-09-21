                 

*
banner

News

The Brass Band Podcast: Politics & Brass Bands

The latest episode of Brass Bands England's podcast looks at the connection between politics and brass bands...

Podcast
  Kenny and Sarah talk politics and banding with their guests

Saturday, 21 September 2024

        

The fifth episode of Brass Bands England's podcast series, 'The Brass Band Podcast: Archive Edition' looks at the historical connection between brass bands and politics, and particularly the link with the coal mining and textile industries.

Politics

Sarah Bauman and Kenny Crookston are joined by David Hirst, who has written extensively about the early Victorian era of the Black Dyke Mills Band, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox to talk about the coal mining connections and Hannah Beach to give a fresh perspective on how bands can be resilient through evolving modern day political changes.

Linked to the work and investigations that have arisen through the Brass Band Archive at the University of Huddersfield, there is also the chance to find out more about a brass band trophy once presented by the infamous Oswald Mosley.

To enjoy:


https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/archive-edition-politics-brass-bands/id1747332893?i=1000669707620

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3otYBBEvTroeikS9Lt0GWW

Others in the series:

Episode 1: Introducing the Brass Band Archive:

Episode 2: The Art of Contesting

Episode 3: Brass Bands, Military and Remembrance

Episode 4: A Brass Band Dynasty

Episode 5: Politics and Brass Bands

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

world of brass

2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

September 21 • Make sure you get your test-pieces for the Area Championships next year from World of Brass.

Podcast

The Brass Band Podcast: Politics & Brass Bands

September 21 • The latest episode of Brass Bands England's podcast looks at the connection between politics and brass bands...

Red Admiral

Bands ready for Red Admiral entertainment

September 21 • There is an exciting line-up of bands ready to showcase their entertainment talents to the world in Chorley later this month.

Guildhall winners

Guildhall announces young Composition Competition winners

September 21 • Four talented young composers have claimed Guildhall School of Music & Drama composition awards.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Shirley Band

September 20 • The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST, with the opportunity to cover timpani and kit, to join our thriving, friendly band. We have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top