The Brass Band Podcast: Politics & Brass Bands

The latest episode of Brass Bands England's podcast looks at the connection between politics and brass bands...

The fifth episode of Brass Bands England's podcast series, 'The Brass Band Podcast: Archive Edition' looks at the historical connection between brass bands and politics, and particularly the link with the coal mining and textile industries.

Politics

Sarah Bauman and Kenny Crookston are joined by David Hirst, who has written extensively about the early Victorian era of the Black Dyke Mills Band, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox to talk about the coal mining connections and Hannah Beach to give a fresh perspective on how bands can be resilient through evolving modern day political changes.

Linked to the work and investigations that have arisen through the Brass Band Archive at the University of Huddersfield, there is also the chance to find out more about a brass band trophy once presented by the infamous Oswald Mosley.

To enjoy:



https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/archive-edition-politics-brass-bands/id1747332893?i=1000669707620

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3otYBBEvTroeikS9Lt0GWW

