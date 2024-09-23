Royal Patronage endorses Wells musical outlook

The Patronage of King Charles III continues to confirm the musical reputation of a school with wide and varied musical vision — including the best of brass.

Wells Cathedral School in Somerset has announced that His Majesty King Charles III has confirmed that he will remain as their Patron.

The decision was made soon after the major review of more than 1,000 royal patronages and charity presidencies was made at Buckingham Palace with The King retaining patronages that highlight causes supporting communities, conservation and culture among others.

Music department

The school has a thriving music department, which this weekend in association with Prozone Music and Besson welcomed Tredegar Band to give a series masterclasses and workshops to over 60 of its own and local school pupils from the area.

In November it will welcome international trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield to give a special trombone recital.

Just outside its Cedars Concert Hall is a tree planted by the then Prince of Wales on a visit made in the late 1970s.

Thrilled

Alastair Tighe, Head Master of Wells Cathedral School, told 4BR: "We are thrilled and deeply honoured that His Majesty has chosen to continue his patronage of Wells Cathedral School, especially when we know his support is valued by so many other important institutions and organisations.

Given the foundation of the School was on the instruction of King Edward the Elder (second King of England) in AD909, we are especially grateful and proud that the current King has chosen to retain the School's historic link to royalty as well as his own personal long-standing association with us while he was Prince of Wales.

In turn, we are committed to continuing to champion the many worthwhile causes which are so important to His Majesty."

Ian Bousfield recital

Wells Cathedral School was founded to educate the boy choristers of the Cathedral, but has long established a worldwide reputation as a thriving, forward-thinking international community of more than 730 pupils.

A recent ISI inspection awarded the School the highest possible description of "Excellent"for the academic and personal development of the pupils.

Further details:



Ian Bousfield Recital:

https://cedarshallwells.co.uk/events/ian-bousfield/

https://wells.cathedral.school/music/