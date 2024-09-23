                 

*
banner

News

Royal Patronage endorses Wells musical outlook

The Patronage of King Charles III continues to confirm the musical reputation of a school with wide and varied musical vision — including the best of brass.

wellls
  King Charles III has granted his Patronage of the school

Monday, 23 September 2024

        

Wells Cathedral School in Somerset has announced that His Majesty King Charles III has confirmed that he will remain as their Patron.

The decision was made soon after the major review of more than 1,000 royal patronages and charity presidencies was made at Buckingham Palace with The King retaining patronages that highlight causes supporting communities, conservation and culture among others.

Music department

The school has a thriving music department, which this weekend in association with Prozone Music and Besson welcomed Tredegar Band to give a series masterclasses and workshops to over 60 of its own and local school pupils from the area.

In November it will welcome international trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield to give a special trombone recital.

Just outside its Cedars Concert Hall is a tree planted by the then Prince of Wales on a visit made in the late 1970s.

Thrilled

Alastair Tighe, Head Master of Wells Cathedral School, told 4BR: "We are thrilled and deeply honoured that His Majesty has chosen to continue his patronage of Wells Cathedral School, especially when we know his support is valued by so many other important institutions and organisations.

Given the foundation of the School was on the instruction of King Edward the Elder (second King of England) in AD909, we are especially grateful and proud that the current King has chosen to retain the School's historic link to royalty as well as his own personal long-standing association with us while he was Prince of Wales.

In turn, we are committed to continuing to champion the many worthwhile causes which are so important to His Majesty."

Ian Bousfield recital

Wells Cathedral School was founded to educate the boy choristers of the Cathedral, but has long established a worldwide reputation as a thriving, forward-thinking international community of more than 730 pupils.

A recent ISI inspection awarded the School the highest possible description of "Excellent"for the academic and personal development of the pupils.

Further details:


Ian Bousfield Recital:

https://cedarshallwells.co.uk/events/ian-bousfield/

https://wells.cathedral.school/music/

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Music

Government launches scheme to help children access music

September 23 • A long awaited government trial comes on line to help disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs learn to play an instrument.

Jens and So

Foden's adds to the ranks ahead of National challenge

September 23 • Foden's will be joined trumpet star Jens Lindemann and conductor So Matsukawa for their traditional pre-national concert at Regent Hall.

wellls

Royal Patronage endorses Wells musical outlook

September 23 • The Patronage of King Charles III continues to confirm the musical reputation of a school with wide and varied musical vision — including the best of brass.

Easington

Grant boost aids Easington for National Final

September 23 • Easington Colliery Band has gained a generous boost to aid their musical ambitions at the Royal Albert Hall in a couple of weeks time.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

September 23 • We're seeking dedicated musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to be part of a committed and welcoming group, we'd love to hear from you.

Midsomer Norton and Radstock Silver Band

September 23 • Are you looking for a new musical challenge? We are a friendly 4th section band and our current MD is retiring. We are therefore looking to appoint an experienced MD or someone looking to further their career in music to this post.

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top