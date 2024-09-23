                 

Government launches scheme to help children access music

A long awaited government trial comes on line to help disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs learn to play an instrument.

Music
  The scheme will be run across 10 English Music Hubs

Monday, 23 September 2024

        

A £1.5 million-a-year government trial has been launched to help disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) learn to sing or play an instrument.

The proposal was part of the Conservative Government's national plan for music education and is aimed at supporting around 1,000 youngsters over the next four years.

The Department for Education has allocated £2 million towards its cost whilst Young Sounds UK, the organisation leading the initiative will invest £3.85 million. Young Sounds Connect has been offering free music lessons and exams to primary and secondary pupils for the last 15 years.

Not meeting expectations

The announcement has been made after it was revealed that almost a quarter of secondary schools are not meeting the government's expectation for key stage 3 pupils to be taught an hour of classroom music a week.

The expectation was introduced in September 2023 as part of the national plan. A similar aim was set for children in key stages 1 and 2.

Each music hub in England will have its own music education expert who will coordinate work in the area to support youngsters and their families. They will also help to organise local teachers' forums.

Fantastic to hear

Speaking about the initiative on the BBC Saturday Breakfast Show, Grimethorpe horn player and brass teacher in the Bradford area Helen Varley said: "It's just fantastic to hear about this scheme. We have a lot of deprived area around Bradford and a lot of children who wouldn't be able to afford to learn a musical instrument, so to her that they are getting their type of investment is just fantastic."

Helen highlighted the progress one of her pupils had made through the scheme, who "flourished in confidence"and had now flourished in confidence and was now part of the Junior RNCM in Manchester. "It's incredible how its transformed her personality."

Help young people

Young Sounds Connect CEO Hester Cockcroft said: "This is designed to help young people from low-income families lead their own musical learning after whole-class lessons end.

Fifteen years since it was first piloted, we're delighted to be able to supercharge the programme model over the next four years through the music opportunities pilot."

Children helped

The project will involve 480 children across 10 English music hubs already on the connect programme. They will be joined by 490 others, with two more hubs added.

Government figures show there are more than 1.6 million SEND pupils in England, while 2.1 million are eligible for free school meals.

Originally called the Music Progression Fund, the pilot promised £25 million in new funding for musical instruments, and cash for music hubs as well as primary PE and sports.

        

