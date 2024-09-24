London & Southern Counties confirm 2025 Area dates

Bands will head to Stevenage next year on the weekend of the 15th & 16th March

The London & Southern Counties Committee has confirmed the dates of its Regional Championships to be held at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre on the weekend of the 15th & 16th March.

Schedule

Saturday 15th March will see the Fourth Section followed by the First Section at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Sunday 16th March will feature the Third Section followed by the Championship Section at the Gordon Craig Theatre

On the same day the Second Section will take place in the Main Concert Hall.

Further details will be published at: www.regional-contest.org.uk/lsc