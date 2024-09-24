UniBrass to head to Cardiff

The 2025 UniBrass Championships will take place at the University of Cardiff.

The UniBrass Foundation has confirmed that its 2025 University Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will take place at the University of Cardiff on Saturday 15th February.

The annual inter-university brass band competition sees university and conservatoire brass bands compete across two sections in their bids to become either UniBrass Shield and UniBrass Trophy Champions

First time in Wales

2025 will be the first time the contest has been held in the Welsh capital and will also feature a much anticipated Gala Concert.

Chair of Trustees, Thomas Hicken told 4BR: "I'm incredibly excited for UniBrass to come to Cardiff in 2025 and can't wait to what unique twist the Cardiff organising committee put on the event."

In response, Ianto Williams, Chair of the Organising Committee, added: "With such a rich history of brass banding in South Wales it is very exciting to bring UniBrass to the Welsh capital for the first time. We have lots of exciting plans for the contest which we can't wait to share."

Further details

Further details will be made available soon. University bands will also shortly be asked to begin registration for the contest, with the organisers hoping to add yet more new ensembles as well as welcoming back existing competitors to the event.

