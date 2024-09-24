                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass to head to Cardiff

The 2025 UniBrass Championships will take place at the University of Cardiff.

UniBrass
  The Championships will head to Wales for the first time

Tuesday, 24 September 2024

        

The UniBrass Foundation has confirmed that its 2025 University Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will take place at the University of Cardiff on Saturday 15th February.

The annual inter-university brass band competition sees university and conservatoire brass bands compete across two sections in their bids to become either UniBrass Shield and UniBrass Trophy Champions

First time in Wales

2025 will be the first time the contest has been held in the Welsh capital and will also feature a much anticipated Gala Concert.

Chair of Trustees, Thomas Hicken told 4BR: "I'm incredibly excited for UniBrass to come to Cardiff in 2025 and can't wait to what unique twist the Cardiff organising committee put on the event."

In response, Ianto Williams, Chair of the Organising Committee, added: "With such a rich history of brass banding in South Wales it is very exciting to bring UniBrass to the Welsh capital for the first time. We have lots of exciting plans for the contest which we can't wait to share."

With such a rich history of brass banding in South Wales it is very exciting to bring UniBrass to the Welsh capital for the first time. We have lots of exciting plans for the contest which we can't wait to shareIanto Williams

Further details

Further details will be made available soon. University bands will also shortly be asked to begin registration for the contest, with the organisers hoping to add yet more new ensembles as well as welcoming back existing competitors to the event.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dutch contenders aim for Utrecht and Linz

September 24 • There is a strong line-up of bands competing for National and international honours at this year's Dutch National Championships.

ebba

EBBA launches 2025 Conductor Competition

September 24 • Young conductors are being invited to enter the 8th European Conductor Competition in Stavanger.

BBC Young Musician

BBC Young Musician Competition returns

September 24 • The BBC's flagship music competition returns to the airwaves.

UniBrass

UniBrass to head to Cardiff

September 24 • The 2025 UniBrass Championships will take place at the University of Cardiff.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

September 24 • Cleethorpes Band have vacancies for a solo cornet, euphonium and bass. All positions negotiable.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

September 24 • Due to seating change we are currently looking to recruit a EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

September 24 • We currently have a vacancy for PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead our ambitious band. The band is preparing for NEMBBA Autumn contest, alongside concert programme, leading to 2025 contest season.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top