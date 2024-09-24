                 

News

BBC Young Musician Competition returns

The BBC's flagship music competition returns to the airwaves.

BBC Young Musician
  The bi-annual competition returns this month

Tuesday, 24 September 2024

        

The BBC Young Musician 2024 competition returns to television, radio and digital airwaves this month on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Radio 3, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Ashman win

The bi-annual event was won in 2022 by percussionist Jordan Ashman, who was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and has since gone on to perform with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and The Band of the Royal Marines as well as a number of leading brass bands.

This year the coemption will be introduced by saxophonist Jess Gillam who will host the weekly Sunday broadcasts culminating in the Grand Final on BBC Two on Sunday 20th October.

50 musicians

50 musicians are currently going through the live audition process with 12 proceeding to the quarter finals and sic to the semi finals to be held at The Great Hall at Swansea University (Bay Campus).

Amongst the judges this year are trumpeter Alison Balsom, pianist Alexis Ffrench and multi-instrumentalist Hannah Catherine Jones.

Brilliant young artists

Suzy Klein, Head of BBC Arts and Classical Music TV, said: "Since 1978, BBC Young Musician has been showcasing the very best classical performers from across the UK.

It is a privilege to be able to offer a springboard for these brilliant young artists at the start of their careers, shining a light on their extraordinary talent as they take those first crucial steps on to the global classical music stage.

These are the stars of tomorrow, who BBC audiences will get the chance to be dazzled by as they embark on what are certain to be glittering careers ahead."

Schedule:

BBC Four & iPlayer:

Sunday 29th September: quarter finals
Sunday 6th October: quarter finals
Sunday 13th October: semi-final
Sunday 20th October: grand final

BBC Two & iPlayer:

Sunday 20th October: highlights from the grand final

        

