Meylemans to direct Stavanger at Siddis and NM

Stavanger Band has announced that Ivan Meylemans will direct them at the forthcoming Siddis Brass and 2025 Norwegian National Championships.

It follows the band's policy of working with established international brass band conductors following the 17-year tenure of former MD, Allan Withington. The Belgian will now follow Ian Porthouse and Frederic Theodoloz and will work on close association with recently appointed Resident Conductor Emil Björklund.

Hugely respected

Meylemans is a hugely respected figure within the orchestral brass and wider musical world, working with several leading professional ensembles such as the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dortmund Philharmoniker.

He has also established strong links to brass banding through his freelance work with the likes of Noordlimburgse, Brass Band Rijnmond, Schoonhoven and Olso Brass. He recently led Aldbourne at the British Open Championship and Wallberg Band at the Swiss Open.

We are excited to welcome Ivan. His artistic vision and profound musical understanding make him an ideal match for us Stavanger Band

Excited

Speaking about the appointment, Stavanger Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg told 4BR: "We are excited to welcome Ivan. His artistic vision and profound musical understanding make him an ideal match for us.

There is great excitement surrounding this collaboration and we look forward to working with him in the coming months."

Honour

In response Ivan Meylemans told 4BR: "It is an absolute honour to lead Stavanger Band this season. Having admired their musical outlook and performances for many years I feel privileged to inherit the opportunity to work with them."