Johnstone steps down from Cold Ash role

After 12 years of dedicated service as Musical Director to Cold Ash Brass, Jemma Johnstone has decided to take a break from conducting.

Also the solo horn player with the Wantage Band, her banding and work commitments have led her to make the difficult decision.





Highlights

Highlights of the last 12 years have undoubtedly included taking Cold Ash to the Third Section finals at Cheltenham and to enjoy a five-year spell as a Second Section band.

Cold Ash have also undertaken a series of highly successful concerts under her baton, including a recent joint performance in Newbury in combination with the Wantage Band.

Inspirational

Band Secretary Matt Sanders said: "Jemma has certainly been an inspirational MD and we will miss her greatly. We now look to appoint someone who can carry on her fantastic work."