                 

*
banner

News

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of BBW magazine is out now and packed with its usual features, interviews, articles, news and reviews.

bbw
  The latest edition is now out

Thursday, 26 September 2024

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine has just come out and once again it is packed with articles and features, interviews, reviews and news from across the banding globe.

British Open

The main retrospective report comes from the recent British Open Championships where Chief Contributor Chris Thomas looks back at Brass Band Treize Etoile's stunning triumph.

There is also a major interview with Peter Graham as he talks to fellow composer Andrew Wainwright about his creative journey, whilst Dr Robert Childs takes a closer look at 'Harrison's Dream' the work that will test the bands at the Royal Albert Hall on October 5th.

The release of the major new recording by Tredegar Band of the music of Gustav and Imogen Holst is reviewed, whilst there is a Q&A feature with the band's MD, Ian Porthouse about the release.

The recent International Women's Brass Conference in Mito City in Japan is also reflected upon, as is Foden's recent tour to perform at the Jeju International Wind Festival in South Korea.

Regular features

As always there are the regular features with Arsene Duc, the MD of Valaisia Brass Band as the BBW Castaway, and Ali Woodman of Cory Band talking about the influences and highlight of his career as a percussionist.

All this and more with news of the 2025 Regional Championships test-pieces, reviews and plenty of bandroom news.

To subscribe:


https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Graham

Stars out in force for pre-National Graham concert

September 26 • The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be joined by David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green for a pre-National Championships concert at the Royal College of Music.

Ian Bousfield

Bousfield to give masterclass and recital in Wells

September 26 • The international trombone virtuoso will be giving a free masterclass as well as a evening recital at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset in November.

bbw

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

September 26 • The latest edition of BBW magazine is out now and packed with its usual features, interviews, articles, news and reviews.

Katrina

Marzella to lead Aldbourne BiC challenge

September 26 • Katrina Marzella Wheeler will conduct the West of England contenders at the Brass in Concert Championships in November.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

September 26 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Croy Silver Band

September 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, would welcome enquiries from Cornet players (position negotiable) and Percussionists as we look to build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025.

Simon Langton Brass

September 25 • SLB (2nd Section) based in Canterbury, Kent, has a vacancy for 2nd HORN. We are a friendly, hard-working band made up from Mixed - Age/Gender and ability/experienced players. Our 'ethos' is manifested in the number of younger players we have helped.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top