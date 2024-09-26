Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of BBW magazine is out now and packed with its usual features, interviews, articles, news and reviews.

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine has just come out and once again it is packed with articles and features, interviews, reviews and news from across the banding globe.

British Open

The main retrospective report comes from the recent British Open Championships where Chief Contributor Chris Thomas looks back at Brass Band Treize Etoile's stunning triumph.

There is also a major interview with Peter Graham as he talks to fellow composer Andrew Wainwright about his creative journey, whilst Dr Robert Childs takes a closer look at 'Harrison's Dream' the work that will test the bands at the Royal Albert Hall on October 5th.

The release of the major new recording by Tredegar Band of the music of Gustav and Imogen Holst is reviewed, whilst there is a Q&A feature with the band's MD, Ian Porthouse about the release.

The recent International Women's Brass Conference in Mito City in Japan is also reflected upon, as is Foden's recent tour to perform at the Jeju International Wind Festival in South Korea.

Regular features

As always there are the regular features with Arsene Duc, the MD of Valaisia Brass Band as the BBW Castaway, and Ali Woodman of Cory Band talking about the influences and highlight of his career as a percussionist.

All this and more with news of the 2025 Regional Championships test-pieces, reviews and plenty of bandroom news.

https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/