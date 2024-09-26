Bousfield to give masterclass and recital in Wells

The international trombone virtuoso will be giving a free masterclass as well as a evening recital at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset in November.

He will appear at the school's Cedars Hall venue on Tuesday 5th November at 2.00pm to give a free masterclass in association with the British Trombone Society and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He then returns at 7.30pm to perform a special recital concert. Tickets cost £17.50 with free entry for those under 18.

Rare opportunity

One of the most influential brass players in the world as well as being a revered pedagogue, Bousfield has been principal trombone of the Vienna Philharmonic and London Symphony in an orchestral career that spanned thirty years.

As a soloist he has appeared with, amongst others, Riccardo Muti, Michael Tilson Thomas, Sir Neville Marriner and Kent Nagano with the Vienna Philharmonic, London Symphony, London Philharmonic and the BBC Philharmonic.

His appearance provides a rare opportunity to hear one of the great brass players in the world in performance.

Be quick

A spokesperson for the school said: "This is a truly wonderful opportunity to hear an incredible player in teaching and performance mode.

There are still some free audience tickets available for his afternoon masterclass and for the evening concert, but you will have to be quick to get your hands on them."

Further information and tickets:

https://wells.cathedral.school/trombone-masterclass/

