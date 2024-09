The team of judges who will make the decisions in Bedworth next year have been announced.

The Midlands Regional Championships have announced the adjudication team that will make the all-important decisions at the Area contest to be held over the two weekends of the 8th & 9th March and the 15th March 2025.

The event returns to the Civic Hall in Bedworth.

Adjudicators

The list of adjudicators is as follows: Stephanie Binns, James Holt, Steven Mead, Steve Pritchard Jones, Derek Renshaw and Andrew Warriner.