Bands and audiences prepare for Red Admiral Entertainment

A worldwide audience will be able to enjoy all the action at the Red Admiral Contest in Chorley this weekend — and there is a free park and ride bus service to get you there too.

The final preparations are being put in place for the Red Admiral Entertainment Contests which takes place on Sunday 29th September.

Each performance will be live-broadcast to the banding world from St Michaels CE Academy in Chorley in Lancashire and has attracted key sponsorship and partners, with a prize fund worth over £16,500.

The winner of each section will claim £1,000 plus a £1,000 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with the podium finishers getting £500 plus a £500 Geneva Instrument Voucher, and £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher respectively.

In addition, the 'Most Entertaining Band' will receive £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with additional prizes on offer for 'Best Soloist', 'Best Section' and other categories.

Three sections

Over 40 bands will take part in three separate sections of competition â€”with 17 bands in the joint Championship & First, as well as 14 in the Second, 9 in the Third and joint Fourth & Unregistered Section of 5 bands.

The day will be presented by Iwan Fox and Emily Nicolas.

Park and Ride

On Sunday there will be limited parking at the venue. The organisers recommend that people use the free Park & Ride service which will run from Friday Street Car Park in Chorley Town Centre. PR6 0AA (Less than 5 minutes from the venue)

The organisers have provided a coach starting at 8.30am and running until the results have finished. The coach will depart Friday Street approximately every 15 minutes.

The pickup point on Friday Street itself will be clearly signed.

Broadcast details

There are prescribed performance times for each band

To find out more and sign up go to:

https://nxtod.com/red-admiral-music-academy-entertainment-contest-2024/

Competing bands:

Championship & First Section:

Start: 10.00am

Venue: Main Hall

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks, John Doyle, Ryan Broad

Order of Play:

1. Valley Brass (David Chadwick)

2. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Gareth Brindle)

3. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)

4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

5. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)

6. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)

7. Hade Edge (John Collins)

8. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)

9. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)

10. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

11. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)

12. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

13. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

14. Staffordshire (Shaun Farrington)

15. Haydock (Paul Andrews)

16. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker)





Second Section:

Start: 10.00am

Venue: Sports Hall

Adjudicators: Mareika Gray, Rebecca Doyle, Marianne Garbutt

Order of Play:

1. Eagley (Chris Wormald)

2. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)

4. Haslingden & Helmshore (Kevin Gibbs)

5. Delph (Matt Stimpson)

6. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)

7. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

8. Besses o'th' Barn (David W Ashworth)

9. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)

10. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)

11. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)

12. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)

13. Liverpool Brass (David McGlynn)

14. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson)





Third Section:

Start: 10:00am

Venue: Training Suite

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

Order of Play:

1. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)

2. Trinity Girls Brass (Anna Hughes-Williams)

3. Greenfield Brass (Sam Olsson)

4. Darwen Brass (Matthew Balson)

5. Clockface Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw)

6. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith)

7. BMP Europe Goodshaw (Dean Redfearn)

8. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)

9. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)





Fourth Section:

Start: 4.30pm

Venue: Training Suite

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

Order of Play:

1. St Johns Band (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)

2. Stacksteads (Matthew Speight)

3. Sale Brass (Jessica Tredea)

4. Blackley (Karl Stott)

5. Friezland (Max Stannard)

