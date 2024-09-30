Result: 2024 Fife Charities Contest

Result:
Adjudicator: Steve Sykes
1. Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella Wheeler)
2. the cooperation band (David Morton / Katrina Marzella Wheeler)
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
4. Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
5. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
6. Granite City Brass (Gareth Bowman)
7. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
8. Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser)
9. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
10. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
11. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris)
12. Dunfermline City Brass (Stephen Duncan)
Individual Awards:
Adjudicator: Aileen Orr
Best Cornet: Gordon Kyle (the cooperation band) — soprano
Best Horn: Chris Hamilton (the cooperation band)
Best Euphonium: Chris Flynn (the cooperation band)
Best Baritone: Carole Ednie (the cooperation band)
Best Trombone: Alex Philip (Kingdom Brass)
Best Basses: Dalkeith & Monktonhall
Best Percussion: Kingdom Brass
Unsung Hero: Clackmannan District timpanist
Best Fife A Band: Kingdom Brass
Best Fife B Band: Dysart Colliery
Best Non-Fife Band: the cooperation band
Best First Section Band: Granite City Brass
Best Second Section Band: Clackmannan District
Best Third Section Band: Dysart Colliery Silver
Best Fourth Section and: Buckhaven & Methil Miners