Report & Results: 2024 Red Admiral Academy Entertainment Contest

Hepworth lead the entertainment as they take the top honours in Chorley with section victories to Shirland Welfare, Dobcross Silver and St John's Band (Mossley)

The Hepworth Band led the way in appropriate musical fashion at the inaugural Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest in Chorley.

Inspired by the life, loves and challenges of the mythical Greek hero Hercules, the Yorkshire contender conquered not 12 but 14 Championship and First Section challenges from rivals to take home the £1,000 first prize plus £1,000 Geneva Instruments voucher.

Their 20-minute multi-media set was taken from a new concert programme written by MD Ryan Watkins that brought drama, adventure, pathos, destruction and Olympian ascension to the audience in the main hall as well as across the world via a live-stream broadcast.

Richly deserved

It was a richly deserved victory for the band that recently appeared at the British Open and will soon head to the Wychavon Contest looking to add yet more silverware to the extra awards for 'Best Flugel and Horn Section' as well as the 'Best Soloist' prize claimed in splendid fashion by horn player Georgia Woodhead.

Reflecting on victory the band said: "Thank you to the judges and audience for the warm reception and kind comments regarding our programme and performance.

A special shoutout has to go to our MD, Ryan, for spending many hours writing this incredible programme for us to play."

The adjudication team of John Doyle, Daniel Brooks and Ryan Broad were in no doubt to the clear-cut margin of victory in stating that "one band really stood out", whilst there was also rich praise for podium finishers Marsden Silver Prize and Skelmanthorpe.

More heroes

Marsden also opted for a heroic theme under Leigh Baker — although from the worlds of pop, family, film and front line Covid-19 workers in a set that had everything from the MD in 1970's disco attire (plus bubble perm wig), to a touching multi-media tribute to the players' own families.

They headed back to Yorkshire well pleased with a prize package worth £1,000, as did Skelmanthorpe in coming third. They also took the 'Best First Section Band' prize to pocket £2,500 overall for their polished 'Lion King 30th Anniversary' set.

Musical variety

There was a great deal of variety on show with bands inspired by programmes based on space and the seasons, to Japanese anime film, local history, the rock group Queen, pop classics, celestial balance and the musical arrangements of Stephen Roberts.

The remaining top-six places went to Freckleton's upbeat pop hits (including the 'Best Composition/Arrangement' winning 'Lay All Your Love on Me' by MD Adam D.J. Taylor), Pemberton's uplifting 'Loving Life' theme and Boarshurst's symphonic space exploration.

The 'Most Entertaining Programme' prize was won by a super tongue in cheek cosmic comic caper by Cockerton Prize Silver Band — complete with more family friendly double-entendres than a 'Carry On' film.

Shirland victorious in Second Section

Fourteen Second Section contenders overcame the slightly chilly conditions in the Sports Hall to warm up judges Mareika Gray, Rebecca Doyle and Marianne Garbutt with plenty of good quality playing on well picked programmes.

Shirland Welfare led by Lynden Cooper eventually claimed the £2,000 first prize package with a colourful (from music to attire) 'Latin American' set. They opened with 'Salsa Tres Prado', before segueing expertly into 'Children of Sanchez' played with considerable flair by Luke Newborough, 'Recurdos El Alhambra' and 'Malaquena' to close.

The band also took the 'Most Entertaining Band' prize to boost their prize package by a further £500, with their 'Best Flugel/Horns' adding to the mix.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "Happy! It was a fantastic, entertaining performance!

Many thanks to the Red Admiral Music Academy for a fabulously well-run contest, and a great day out all round, up in sunny Chorley. See you all again next year, if you'll have us back?!"

Red hot finale

Second placed Hatfield & Askern Colliery opted for something more traditional in their set that opened with 'Malaquena' and finished with the exciting finale from 'Kingdom of Dragons'. Their horn player Miles Davison took the 'Best Soloist' award for his fantastic playing of the 'Finale' from the Strauss 'Horn Concerto'.

Liverpool Brass took third, with the remaining top-six places going to Lostock Hall Memorial, Poulton le Fylde and Barnsley Brass, as bands delivered programmes inspired by David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Gabriel Faure and Vaughan Williams with all stops in between from 'Calon Lan' to 'California Dreamin'.

Dobcross triumph in Third Section

There was plenty of super playing in the joint Third Section as Dobcross Silver carried on their fine form in taking the £2,000 prize package under MD Jason M Smith.

Helped by their 'Best Euphs and Baritones' and 'Best Basses', their film and television themed set opened with the rousing 'Magnificent Seven' followed by 'The Avengers', the soprano solo 'Live and Let Die' featuring the excellent Stephanie Jayne Wood, 'Scarecrow and Mr King' and 'Gonna Fly Now' from the Rocky film franchise.

Reflecting on their win the band said: "Incredibly proud once again. This was a new challenge under MD Jason Smith who designed the programme of music and accompanying video presentation.

It was a great performance all round including our stunning Steph Wood and the skills of Catherine Hearne as narrator. Another big step forward for our superb Band!!!"

Close battle

In what was a close battle for the top honours for the judges Staphanie Binns, Dan Moore and Lewis Barton, Rivington & Adlington and Matt Whitfield finished just a single point behind.

They set the high bar marker off the number 1 draw with a programme that cleverly included Cossacks, Celts and California Dreamin along with their fine tuba soloist Chris Smith.

Hawk Green and Neil Hewson also impressed in third — taking awards for 'Best Cornets' 'Flugel and Horns' and the 'Most Entertaining Programme' that took in Spain, Ireland, Norway amongst other points of the musical compass.

The remaining top-six places in a contest full of variety went to Clockface Miners Heritage Brass who took the 'Best Percussion' and 'Best New Arrangement Prize', Trinity Girls and Darwen Brass, whose excellent bass trombonist, Tom Gray took the 'Best Soloist' award.

St John's Band (Mossley) win the Fourth Section

There was also a fine victory for St John's Band (Mossley) as they secured victory and a £2,000 prize package in the Fourth/Unregistered Section under MD Martin Gernon.

It was the band's first contest success since 2005, as they impressed the adjudication team of Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore and Lewis Barton with a set that opened with the Blues Brothers' 'Everybody Needs Somebody', followed by 'Letters form Home' by Pat Metheny, '12th Street Rag', 'What a Wonderful World' with bass trombone soloist Andrew Duncan, and 'You Can't Stop the Beat' to close.

Prizes

The band also added the 'Best Cornets' and 'Best Percussion' awards to their haul as well as James Rust bagging a Mercer & Barker mouthpiece as the youngest player.

On the band's Facebook page they said: "After a fantastic performance we are delighted to say we are the 4th section champions."

The band also reminded people that they can hear their winning programme once again at their forthcoming 90th anniversary concert on Sunday 3rd November!

Calling Cornwall

Runner-up was Sale Brass led by Jess Tredrea with their set that ended with nod to their conductor's home county with 'Calling Cornwall' by Goff Richards.

Their horn player Mary Duke claimed the 'Best Soloist' award for her lyrical rendition of 'The Rowan Tree', as they also left with the 'Best Flugel and Horns' and 'Best Euphs and Baritones' prizes.

Third place went to Friezland with a 'Jungle' set full of fun under Max Stannard which deservedly claimed the 'Most Entertaining Programme' award as well as the 'Best New Composition/Arrangement' for Max's own 'Welcome to the Jungle' opener.

Blackley's neatly portrayed film set was fourth with Stacksteads also opting for the silver screen hits in coming fifth.

Herculean effort

The inaugural Red Admiral Entertainment Contest was certainly a 'Herculean' effort to put on — and greatly appreciated by those who took part as well as who came to listen in three separate halls.

It was a superbly run day — one that saw a team of 60 volunteers shepherd and support bands as well as stewarding doors, selling programmes, helping with percussion and offering a warm, friendly welcome to the audience.

A shuttle bus service ensured the local community was not swamped with badly parked cars on side roads, whilst Next Step films provided live broadcasts of every performance in each section which can be enjoyed once more on their www.nxtod.com media website.

Congratulations then to not only the winners but especially Daniel Brooks, Stuart Barton and many others. It was also announced that it is hoped that an announcement would be made soon for a date for the 2025 contest.

Iwan Fox

Championship & First Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks, John Doyle, Ryan Broad

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 270

2. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 260

3. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 256

4. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 252

5. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Gareth Brindle): 248

6. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet): 242

7. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 238

8. Haydock (Paul Andrews): 230

9. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones): 226

10. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter): 222

11. Staffordshire (Shaun Farrington): 218

12. Valley Brass (David Chadwick): 214

13. Middleton (Jamie Cooper): 210

14. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin): 206

15. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens): 202



Most Entertaining Programme: Cockerton Prize Silver

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Freckleton (Lay All Your Love on Me arr. Adam Taylor)

Youngest Player: Jack Geoghegan (Haydock)

Prize Draw: Blidworth Welfare

Best Soloist: Georgia Woodhead (horn) — Hepworth

Best Cornets: Pemberton Old Wigan DW B

Best Flugel/Horns: Hepworth

Best Euphonium/Baritones: Freckleton

Best Trombones: Boarshurst Silver

Best Basses: Pemberton Old Wigan DW B

Best Percussion: Skelmanthorpe





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Mareika Gray, Rebecca Doyle, Marianne Garbutt

1. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper): 272

2. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall): 266

3. Liverpool Brass (David McGlynn): 258

4. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson): 256

5. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker): 248

6. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 246

7. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 244

8. Eagley (Chris Wormald): 242

9. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes): 238

10. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 236

11. Delph (Matt Stimpson): 234

12. Haslingden & Helmshore (Kevin Gibbs): 232

13. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell): 228

14. Besses o'th' Barn (David W Ashworth): 226

Most Entertaining Programme: Shirland Welfare

Best Soloist: Miles Davison (horn) — Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Lostock Hall Memorial Brass

Youngest Player: Alistair Jackson (Poulton-le-Fylde)

Prize Draw: Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Best Cornets: Liverpool Brass

Best Flugel/Horns: Shirland Welfare

Best Euphonium/Baritones: Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Best Trombones: Haslingden & Helmshore

Best Basses: Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Best Percussion: Liverpool Brass





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

1. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 249

2. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield): 248

3. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 243

4. Clockface Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 240

5. Trinity Girls Brass (Anna Hughes-Williams): 230

6. Darwen Brass (Matthew Balson): 227

7. BMP Europe Goodshaw (Dean Redfearn): 215

8. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson): 211

9. Greenfield Brass (Sam Olsson): 202

Most Entertaining Programme: Hawk Green

Best Soloist: Tom Gray (bass trombone) — Darwen Brass

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass

Youngest Player: Frankie Stainton (Greenfield)

Prize Draw: Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass

Best Cornets: Hawk Green

Best Flugel/Horns: Hawk Green

Best Euphonium/Baritones: Dobcross Silver

Best Trombones: Darwen Brass

Best Basses: Dobcross Silver

Best Percussion: Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

1. St John's Band (Mossley) (Martin Gernon): 260

2. Sale Brass (Jessica Tredea): 250

3. Friezland (Max Stannard): 248

4. Blackley (Karl Stott): 236

5. Stacksteads (Matthew Speight): 230

Most Entertaining Programme: Friezland

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Friezland (Welcome to the Jungle)

Youngest Player: James Rust (St. John's Mossley)

Prize Draw: Friezland

Best Soloist: Mary Duke (horn) — Sale Brass

Best Cornets: St. John's Mossley

Best Flugel/Horns: Sale Brass

Best Euphonium/Baritones: Sale Brass

Best Trombones: Blackley

Best Basses: Blackley

Best Percussion: St John's Mossley

