World Rankings: October update

Treize Etoiles reach the rankings summit following epic win at the British Open Championships.

Brass Band Treize Etoiles
  Brass Band Treize Etoiles' epic victory at the British Open Championships

Wednesday, 02 October 2024

        

Time for a bit of history for the Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings as the number one spot is occupied by a non-UK band for the first time ever.

Brass Band Treize Etoiles' outstanding victory at the British Open Championships propels the Swiss Champion to the top of the world following a remarkable few years of success that also includes two consecutive European Championship victories, and counting!

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

West of Scotland Entertainment — won by Dalmellington
Dr. Martin Wainstones Cup — won by GUS Band
Swiss Open — won by Valaisia Brass Band
Fife Charities — won by Kingdom Brass
Red Admiral Entertainment Contest — won by Hepworth

There was success too for Northop, St. Austell, Golborne and Betteshanger at the National Finals at Cheltenham, while the top section bands will get their chance to add to their points totals at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend as the battle for the end-of-year number one spot heats up!

Top 10 Bands


1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2. Foden's
3. Cory
4. Black Dyke
5. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
6. Tredegar
7. Flowers
8. Brighouse and Rastrick
9. Valaisia Brass Band
10. Grimethorpe Colliery

To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

