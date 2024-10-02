Tredegar ready for Moore at Albert Hall

The Welsh band has been busy of late performing at Wells Cathedral School and with trombone virtuoso Peter Moore.

Tredegar Band will head to the Royal Albert Hall this weekend to round off a busy period of musical activity.

It has seen the Welsh band perform in concert at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset where they also spend a day providing workshop tuition to pupils and players from local bands.

In addition the band linked up with trombone virtuoso Peter Moore to record a CD on the Chandos label to be launched in March 2025.

Been busy

Speaking about the schedule, MD Ian Porthouse said: "It's been busy, but also so musically rewarding. Doing the workshops and giving the concert at Wells Cathedral School was a real delight, and it was great to be able to feature a rising trombone star in 16 year old Morgan Bland playing the famous Gordon Langford 'Rhapsody'.

He added: "It was also great preparation for the recording with Peter Moore who will also feature the work on his CD. He is a quite phenomenal artist — and it was a real honour to accompany him. That is going to be fantastic release to look forward to."

Albert Hall

As for the Albert Hall?

"The band has a really good record at the contest of late — although we are determined to end our run of four runner-up finishes. 'Harrison's Dream' is a great piece, but also a very challenging one, so there is more hard work to do before we take to the stage this weekend."