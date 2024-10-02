Tredegar ready for Moore at Albert Hall

Tredegar Band will head to the Royal Albert Hall this weekend to round off a busy period of musical activity.
It has seen the Welsh band perform in concert at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset where they also spend a day providing workshop tuition to pupils and players from local bands.
In addition the band linked up with trombone virtuoso Peter Moore to record a CD on the Chandos label to be launched in March 2025.
Been busy
Speaking about the schedule, MD Ian Porthouse said: "It's been busy, but also so musically rewarding. Doing the workshops and giving the concert at Wells Cathedral School was a real delight, and it was great to be able to feature a rising trombone star in 16 year old Morgan Bland playing the famous Gordon Langford 'Rhapsody'.
He added: "It was also great preparation for the recording with Peter Moore who will also feature the work on his CD. He is a quite phenomenal artist — and it was a real honour to accompany him. That is going to be fantastic release to look forward to."
'Harrison's Dream' is a great piece, but also a very challenging one, so there is more hard work to do before we take to the stage this weekend4BR
Albert Hall
As for the Albert Hall?
"The band has a really good record at the contest of late — although we are determined to end our run of four runner-up finishes. 'Harrison's Dream' is a great piece, but also a very challenging one, so there is more hard work to do before we take to the stage this weekend."