Only 3 bands to pre-qualify for 2025 National Final

Only the podium finishers at this year's Royal Albert Hall National Final will get an automatic invitation to compete in 2025.

National s
  Three bands only will be automatically invited back for 2025

Thursday, 03 October 2024

        

4BR has confirmed that only three bands will automatically pre-qualify for the 2025 Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Details were sent to the 20 competing bands at this year's Championship Section National Final to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 5th October as part of their forwarded Contest Schedule.

However, the change had not been published prior to this as an amendment to the current (1st January 2023) Rules of the National Championships of Great Britain as published on the Kapitol Promotions website, or publicly announced in a press release.

Details

The Contest Schedule sent to bands stated:

"The bands placed 1st, 2nd & 3rd at this year's Final will receive an automatic qualification invitation to the Championship Section Final in 2025 (rule change effective from 2024)"

Details of the change to Rule 13 a (ii), came to light following the publication of 4BR National Championship Preview on Thursday 3rd October. Further enquiries with Kapitol Promotions confirmed the decision.

Representative proposal

4BR understands that the decision was made following a proposal made on behalf of the Yorkshire Regional Committee at the most recent National Championship Forum of regional secretaries to seek agreement with other regions on reducing the number of automatic qualifiers.

After considerable discussion the proposal was seconded and passed by a majority vote of the representatives present.

Kapitol Promotions accepted the decision.

Qualification numbers

4BR also understands that a decision was also made in respect to the number of qualifying bands to the National Finals, although at present it has not been confirmed if this is in relation to the Championship Section as well as Sections One to Four.

        

