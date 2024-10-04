Cory to inspire next side by side generation

The Welsh Champion will help inspire the next generation of young players with a free workshop day and comcert at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Welsh champion Cory will help inspire the next generation of young brass performers at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

On Sunday 13th October they will perform concert in Cardiff (2.30pm) to conclude a a free 'side by side' workshop event at the college. The day offers the chance for young brass musicians of Grade 5 standard or above to attend the day brass day with the Welsh champion and RWCMD students. It starts at 9.30am:

More information:

Concert tickets and Side-by-Side Brass Day applications:

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/.../cory-band-side-by-side-workshop

New signing

The band itself has welcome the next generation of performers to its ranks with the signing of cornet player Becky Cale. Originally from Peterborough, Becky played with Youth Brass 2000 before moving to South Wales to study at the RWCM&D.

Speaking about the new signing, MD Philip Harper said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Becky to the band. She has performed with us a lot already this year and has proved herself to be a talented and hardworking player who has fitted very well into the team."