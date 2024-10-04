Houghton hard at work for Doodling services

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating continues to work hard to meet demand for his services.
Speaking to 4BR he said: "Lots of players are coming to me to have their mouthpieces overhauled and replated — and have been delighted by the finishes, especially satin silver with bands of yellow, rose gold or both.
All people need to do is ask and I will see if it is possible. It's great to meet players so passionate about what they do."
Find out more:
To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656