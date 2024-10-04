                 

*
Houghton hard at work for Doodling services

Plenty of new customers have been making their way to Dave Houghton to get their mouthpieces overhauled.

dOODLE
  Dave has been enjoying meeting new customers

Friday, 04 October 2024

        

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating continues to work hard to meet demand for his services.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "Lots of players are coming to me to have their mouthpieces overhauled and replated — and have been delighted by the finishes, especially satin silver with bands of yellow, rose gold or both.

All people need to do is ask and I will see if it is possible. It's great to meet players so passionate about what they do."

Find out more:


To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

