You can enjoy every performance from the recent Red Admiral Entertainment Contest on demand.

All the performances from the recent Red Admiral Entertainment Contest held in Chorley are now available to enjoy through broadcaster Next Step films.

Great success

The event was a great success with a worldwide audience enjoying the performances from the bans in each section — form programmes inspired by the mythical Greek hero Hercules to the Blues Brothers, film and television hits to Latin America

You can sign up for a month to enjoy the performance once again at: www.nxtod.com