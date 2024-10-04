Good turn out for Torquay

                 

News

Friday, 04 October 2024

        

The 76th Annual Championships promoted by the South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) will take place at the Riviera International Centre Torquay on 2nd November.

Steve Pritchard Jones will adjudicate the 27 bands, with John Woods, Vice Chairperson of SWBBA telling 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome everyone to Torquay once again following the success of last year's event."

He added: "An entry of 14 bands in the Open section is an excellent outcome and we are looking forward to a wide range of music chosen across the six sections, especially the Training Section where we welcome three bands this year."

Congratulations

SWBBA also offered it congratulations to St Austell Band on its recent National title success in Cheltenham, with the band showcasing the next generation of its home made talent in the Youth Section.

SWBBA President Leonard Adams will present the trophies on the day.

Open Section:

Chalford
City of Cardiff Melingriffith (M1)
Filton Concert Brass
Forest of Dean Brass
Glastonbury Brass
Helston Town
Hyde Band
Lanner & District Silver
Lympstone Band
Plymouth City Brass
Porthleven Town
Roche Brass
Sidmouth Town
Weston Brass

Section Two:

Markham & District
Markham & District
South Molton Town

Section Three:

Exeter Railway Band
Pendennis Brass
Saltash Town
South Molton Town

Section Four:

Bay Brass
Plymouth City Brass Academy

Youth:

St Austell Youth

Training Section:

Launceston Training
Launceston Training
Porthleven Training

Tickets:


General tickets will be available on the contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available in the Arena. Doors open at 9.00am with first scheduled performance in Section 4 commencing at 9.30am.

        

