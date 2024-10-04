Good turn out for Torquay

27 bands will take to the stage for the annual SWBBA Championships in Torquay next month.

The 76th Annual Championships promoted by the South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) will take place at the Riviera International Centre Torquay on 2nd November.

Steve Pritchard Jones will adjudicate the 27 bands, with John Woods, Vice Chairperson of SWBBA telling 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome everyone to Torquay once again following the success of last year's event."

He added: "An entry of 14 bands in the Open section is an excellent outcome and we are looking forward to a wide range of music chosen across the six sections, especially the Training Section where we welcome three bands this year."

Congratulations

SWBBA also offered it congratulations to St Austell Band on its recent National title success in Cheltenham, with the band showcasing the next generation of its home made talent in the Youth Section.

SWBBA President Leonard Adams will present the trophies on the day.

Open Section:

Chalford

City of Cardiff Melingriffith (M1)

Filton Concert Brass

Forest of Dean Brass

Glastonbury Brass

Helston Town

Hyde Band

Lanner & District Silver

Lympstone Band

Plymouth City Brass

Porthleven Town

Roche Brass

Sidmouth Town

Weston Brass

Section Two:

Markham & District

Porthleven Town

South Molton Town

Section Three:

Exeter Railway Band

Pendennis Brass

Saltash Town

South Molton Town

Section Four:

Bay Brass

Plymouth City Brass Academy

Youth:

St Austell Youth

Training Section:

Launceston Training

Plymouth City Brass Academy

Porthleven Training

Tickets:



General tickets will be available on the contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available in the Arena. Doors open at 9.00am with first scheduled performance in Section 4 commencing at 9.30am.