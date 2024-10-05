Report & Result: 2024 National Championships of Great Britain

There are new compass coordinates for the Gloucester home of the National Trophy as Flowers Band and Paul Holland master Peter Graham's test-piece challenge for a dream victory.

For the first time since 2005 a new name will be added to the historic list of top section winners of the National Championships of Great Britain.

Given the inspiration of 'Harrison's Dream' on which Paul Holland led Flowers Band to its memorable victory, the compass co-ordinates of the new Champion Band of Great Britain and the treasure it now holds in its possession in Gloucester is North 51 51' 56.2", West 2 14' 57.7".

The £2,000 first prize though was still substantially less than John Harrison received for his horological efforts.

Musical certainty

However, the manner of the musical certainty as well as the significance of their victory should not be underestimated either. Flowers is also the first English band south of the traditional 'Northern parallel' to win the contest for over 100 years.

Peter Graham's work also served as a timely reminder of a concise, expertly crafted test of elite level contesting credentials. Flowers was the worthiest of winners — the prize worth more to them than money alone.

It came with clear blue water ahead of runner-up Foden's, with defending champion Black Dyke in third. The podium finishers will return to Kensington Gore in 2025, whilst the remaining top-six of Cory, the cooperation band and Tredegar will have to navigate the tricky waters of the Area qualifiers.

Inexorable momentum

In hindsight it would be easy to suggest a 'major' victory had been coming for Flowers ever since Paul Holland returned in 2019. There has though been an undeniable, almost inexorable momentum accelerated in the last 12 months or so as he has blended new players into a communal ensemble of imposing technical virtuosity and musical flexibility.

First came a podium finish at the Brass in Concert championships late last year, followed by wins at the West of England Area and the French Open earlier this season.

The British Open confirmed the authenticity of their challenge for the very top honours, whilst victory here provided the indelible hallmark that can never be erased by the passing of time.

Overwhelming acclaim

They are an immensely impressive band, as the audience and the three judges sat in the box in the vast expanse of the Royal Albert Hall endorsed as the huge final chord of 'Harrison's Dream' rang out to be met by the sound of overwhelming acclaim.

"Thank you so much for this performance of pure brilliance and wonderful soloists", Arsene Duc wrote in his summing up, adding; "So much detail so secure. So sensitive and musical. Bravo to the band, soloists and MD. Bonne chance pour la suite"

Any 'good luck for the future' with just three bands to follow them on stage wasn't required.

Fellow judge Prof Rob Wiffen OBE summed his written observations up with; "Maybe not perfect — but the errors are so minor they should not detract from what was an awesome performance in so many ways. Exceptional clarity in the external sections and then so much beauty in the middle section. Brilliant!"

Dr Stephen Cobb added: "A wonderful performance, with great playing and a masterful interpretation — the band really 'told the story'. Thank you."

Artistic endeavour

Before the announcement of the results, Prof Wiffen gave a concise analysis of what the judges were looking for on what he called "such a fantastic piece".

And whilst he noted the 'Dream' narrative, he also spoke of "the artistic endeavour" which "proved difficult" to achieve in rhythmic precision and clarity in the acoustic of the hall. The "micro details" of pacing and maintaining energy, as well as tuning at the extremes of range and dynamic caught many out.

"No one emerged unscathed", he said, although the standard achieved by the very best was "fantastic".

Few would disagree with their findings or with their choice of winner.

Consistent name

As at the British Open, Flowers was the name consistently on the lips of those who had heard most of the bands perform (although it was noticeable how many didn't).

It followed an opening of ferocious clarity and drive counterbalanced by a central requiem of chilling musicality that ebbed and flowed yet never lost its sense of humane momentum.

Each of the solo leads was superb; led by Daniel Thomas on euphonium who secured the 'Most Outstanding Player' award. These stanchion points — from sop to tuba though were supplemented by an ensemble sound layered in balance and precision directed from a fulcrum of immense musical authority by the MD.

Gratifying

Paul Holland later told 4BR that his players fully deserved that first major championship success.

"I came off stage, and just like the British Open I knew the players had done everything I could have asked of them. It was so gratifying to hear what people thought about us before the results were announced, but even more so after being crowned champions."

He added: "It's going to be one heck of a celebration."

Catching up with Paul late on Sunday morning, he admitted that it had ended a night to remember — with what sounded like the bells from 'Harrison's Dream' still banging in his ears.

Worthwhile headache

"The headache is well worth it," he said. "We'll take some time to come down from this, but we also want it to be the start of something bigger — starting at Brass in Concert. We are getting messages from all over the world and we are so grateful for the support."

The bands who already have multiple major titles to their names in the last few years will now know that Flowers will continue to be a major force to be reckoned with.

Lock horns

Foden's will of course lock entertainment horns once again at Brass in Concert, but here they will have known that they were well beaten.

Just a few too many minor errors robbed the symphonic sweep of Russell Gray's take on the complexities of the score, as the former champion had to settle for a second successive runner-up finish.

It was the same story for defending champion Black Dyke. They were drawn early, but despite the odd moment of unease in lead and ensemble lines, provided the judges with the type of weighty marker of quality under Prof Nicholas Childs that in the end was only pipped by their North West rivals and the imperious winner.

Rumblings

With rumblings of both amazement and discontent heard from various quarters after it was revealed that only three bands would be 'pre-qualified' for the 2025 National Final, the band to miss out was Cory in fourth.

The pacing differences between the movements were perhaps the most marked of the day as Philip Harper drew a richly defined account from his band, but with little errors and some general untidiness, they ended fourth.

The National Championship Forum, which comprises the eight 'regional' secretaries alongside Kapitol is due to meet in November. There is sure to be plenty to discuss.

Happier

There was though a happier journey home for the Scots of the cooperation band, who put behind them the disappointment (and some mathematical amazement) at their result at the recent Fife Charities contest to register their highest place at the Albert Hall since their victory in 1996.

Led by David Morton resplendent in conducting tails (his proud mother was in the audience all the way from Australia), theirs was, despite a few niggles, a 'Harrison's Dream' of solid, confident authority.

The final top-six placing went to Tredegar, who much like their performance at the British Open held rich promise of potential podium silverware under Ian Porthouse only to be tarnished by a few too many noticeable little grouped together errors.

Highest strata

Most people in the audience could have been in agreement with the top-six or so, as the quality of the highest strata of top level championship banding shone through on a work that has lost none of its challenges in the last 25 years.

Behind them Carlton Main performed admirably under Allan Withington as the final band to end seventh (after being drawn number 1 at the British Open), whilst there were also finely attuned interpretations from Richard Ward and Ivan Meylemans in leading Zone One and Aldbourne into the top-ten for the second successive year.

Disappointment though for tenth placed Brighouse & Rastrick, as their engaging take under Prof David King didn't find favour in the tent as much as it did in the hall to end a run of 14 top-six finishes.

Midfield finishers

Another decent showing Friary Brass led the group of midfield finishers of GUS Band, Whitburn, NASUWT Riverside and Desford, all of whom lacked overall consistency to have come higher.

The same for Tongwynlais Temperance, Easington Colliery, debutants Ebbw Valley, Pemberton Old DW Wigan and KNDS Fairey, although they will also have known that deeper structural problems would have been identified by the judges.

Future story

Celebrations then for Flowers, but the debate remains to how long the contest can feasibly (the admirable financial commitment of Kapitol notwithstanding) be held at the Royal Albert Hall, and whether it will be long enough to herald another new name on the famous trophy.

For the immediate future it will, but despite the excellent work of the Kapitol volunteers, the shorter test-piece and pre-results concert (which featured a heartfelt work written by composer Peter Graham to celebrate the life of Nicola Morris, the daughter of Kapitol Promotion MD Philip Morris), the swathe of empty red seats told its own story.

Iwan Fox

Test Piece: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)

Adjudicators: Arsene Duc, Dr Stephen Cobb, Prof Rob Wiffin OBE

1. Flowers (Paul Holland)*

2. Foden's (Russell Gray)*

3. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)*

4. Cory (Philip Harper)

5. the cooperation band (David Morton)

6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

7. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

8. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)

9. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)

10. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)

11. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)

12. GUS Band (Dr David Thornton)

13. Whitburn (Michael Fowles)

14. NASUWT Riverside (Dr Ray Farr)

15. Desford Colliery (Phillip McCann)

16. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

17. Easington Colliery (Luc Vertommen)

18. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)

19. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)

20. KNDS Fairey (Philip Chalk)

Best instrumentalist: Daniel Thomas (euphonium) — Flowers

*Top three pre-qualify for 2025 National final