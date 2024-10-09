                 

*
banner

News

Albert Hall Final date confirmed

The 2025 National Final will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on 11th October.

Albeth
  The National Final will return to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025

Wednesday, 09 October 2024

        

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed that the date for the 2025 Royal Albert Hall National Final will be 11th October.

They have also stated that the use of description of the date being 'provisional' in this year's programme was a matter of legal courtesy to Royal Albert Hall until the date is published in its official list of attractions for late 2025.

Encouraged

4BR was also informed that the organisers were also encouraged by the uptake in ticket sales this year and delighted buy the messages of congratulations and support received for the way in which the 2024 contest was hosted and presented.

Confirmation of recent rule changes affecting the Royal Albert Hall National Final and for the qualification numbers at the 2025 regional championships will be made in due course in the Kapitol Rules and Regulations for the Regional Championships and Finals.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Conference

Final call for BBE Conference

October 9 • If you want to enjoy a packed day of musical insight and debate then you should be quick to ensure you book your seat.

National

National performances ready for replay

October 9 • You can enjoy all 20 performances from the recent Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Albeth

Albert Hall Final date confirmed

October 9 • The 2025 National Final will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on 11th October.

Rochdale contest

Bands ready for Rochdale tests

October 9 • 24 bands will take to the stage at Rochdale for their own-choice tests — and with a place at the 2025 British Open Spring Festival also up for grabs.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

October 9 • Our band is seeking dedicated musicians! We have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to join a friendly, committed group with a sensible number of engagements (formal police functions and concerts), please get in touch.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

October 9 • Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR!. Rehearsals in Woodley, near Reading, 8-10pm on Thursdays. 4th section National Finalists 2024. Joint 1st place in the London and Southern Counties 4th section grading table for 2025

Harlow Brass Band

October 9 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top