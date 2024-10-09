Albert Hall Final date confirmed

The 2025 National Final will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on 11th October.

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed that the date for the 2025 Royal Albert Hall National Final will be 11th October.

They have also stated that the use of description of the date being 'provisional' in this year's programme was a matter of legal courtesy to Royal Albert Hall until the date is published in its official list of attractions for late 2025.

Encouraged

4BR was also informed that the organisers were also encouraged by the uptake in ticket sales this year and delighted buy the messages of congratulations and support received for the way in which the 2024 contest was hosted and presented.

Confirmation of recent rule changes affecting the Royal Albert Hall National Final and for the qualification numbers at the 2025 regional championships will be made in due course in the Kapitol Rules and Regulations for the Regional Championships and Finals.