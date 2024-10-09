Final call for BBE Conference

If you want to enjoy a packed day of musical insight and debate then you should be quick to ensure you book your seat.

People who wish to attend the Brass Band Conference hosted by Brass Bands England in London on 19th October should ensure they book their place by 5.00pm on Monday 14th October to secure their seat for the day.

It will take place at the City of London School (EC4V 3AL) on Saturday 19th October, with an extensive list of leading speakers.

Special panel discussion

A special panel discussion entitled, 'Bringing Brass Banding to the National Stage' will explore the arts landscape beyond brass bands and bandings place within it.

Composer Edward Gregson will chair the discussion with Matthew Swann (Director, BBC Concert Orchestra), Ian Porthouse (MD of Tredegar Band) and Jamie Sophia Fletcher (Theatre Director).

Sessions

Other Conference Sessions are led by renowned composer and musician Shri Sriram, BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert, Sarah McWatt from arts organisation AMP, Youth Development specialist Deirdre Waller-Box, Andy Grappy from Kinetika Bloco, and Carole Roberts from Community First Yorkshire.

Book a place

To book a place at the Brass Band Conference and to see the full line-up of speakers and view the delegate list, go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/conference

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529