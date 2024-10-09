                 

*
banner

News

EverReady ready for Morley appearance

The EverReady Band is the next attraction in the Leeds Best of Brass series

Leeds Best of Brass
  EverReady Band will perform on 2nd November at Morley Town Hall

Wednesday, 09 October 2024

        

The EverReady Band will provide the entertainment at the second of the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass concerts at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 2nd November.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series kicked off with Carlton Main Frickley in September. Following EverReady will be Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Hammonds.

Shanks selection

Under the direction of conductor Chris Shanks, the band will include works such as Christopher Bond's 'Soaring the Heights' and Philip Harper's 'The Rings of Saturn', as well as 'Softly Softly', 'One Night Only' and the perennial classic 'MacArthur Park'.

Further details will be released closer to the concert date.

Schedule:

Saturday 2nd November
EverReady Band

Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806

Saturday 11th January
Black Dyke Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 8th February
Grimethorpe Colliery

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 15th March
Brighouse & Rastrick

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 29th March
Rothwell Temperance Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011

Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011

        

TAGS: Reg Vardy

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aWARDS

Ivors announce sponsorship link

October 9 • Dorico, the music notation and composition software will sponsor the Best Orchestral Composition award at The Ivors Classical Awards 2024 — although there remains no brass band category.

Nethan

Rising baritone star gains Cornish Baching

October 9 • 12 year old baritone player Neythen Powell-Jones has gained scholarship backing from the East Cornwall Bach Choir.

Perth

Countdown for entries for Scottish Youth Brass Festival

October 9 • Bands and ensembles only have a short time left to get their entries in for this year's Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival.

Leeds Best of Brass

EverReady ready for Morley appearance

October 9 • The EverReady Band is the next attraction in the Leeds Best of Brass series

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

October 9 • Our band is seeking dedicated musicians! We have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to join a friendly, committed group with a sensible number of engagements (formal police functions and concerts), please get in touch.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

October 9 • Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR!. Rehearsals in Woodley, near Reading, 8-10pm on Thursdays. 4th section National Finalists 2024. Joint 1st place in the London and Southern Counties 4th section grading table for 2025

Harlow Brass Band

October 9 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top