EverReady ready for Morley appearance

The EverReady Band will provide the entertainment at the second of the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass concerts at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 2nd November.
An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series kicked off with Carlton Main Frickley in September. Following EverReady will be Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Hammonds.
Shanks selection
Under the direction of conductor Chris Shanks, the band will include works such as Christopher Bond's 'Soaring the Heights' and Philip Harper's 'The Rings of Saturn', as well as 'Softly Softly', 'One Night Only' and the perennial classic 'MacArthur Park'.
Further details will be released closer to the concert date.
Schedule:
Saturday 2nd November
EverReady Band
Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806
Saturday 11th January
Black Dyke Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 8th February
Grimethorpe Colliery
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 15th March
Brighouse & Rastrick
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 29th March
Rothwell Temperance Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011
Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011