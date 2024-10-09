EverReady ready for Morley appearance

The EverReady Band is the next attraction in the Leeds Best of Brass series

The EverReady Band will provide the entertainment at the second of the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass concerts at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 2nd November.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series kicked off with Carlton Main Frickley in September. Following EverReady will be Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Hammonds.

Shanks selection

Under the direction of conductor Chris Shanks, the band will include works such as Christopher Bond's 'Soaring the Heights' and Philip Harper's 'The Rings of Saturn', as well as 'Softly Softly', 'One Night Only' and the perennial classic 'MacArthur Park'.

Further details will be released closer to the concert date.

Schedule:

Saturday 2nd November

EverReady Band

Morley Town Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806

Saturday 11th January

Black Dyke Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 8th February

Grimethorpe Colliery

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 15th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 29th March

Rothwell Temperance Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011

Saturday 12th April

Leyland Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 24th May

Hammonds Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011