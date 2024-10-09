                 

Countdown for entries for Scottish Youth Brass Festival

Bands and ensembles only have a short time left to get their entries in for this year's Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival.

Perth
  The event takes place at Perth Concert Hall

Wednesday, 09 October 2024

        

There are only few days left for bands and ensembles to enter the forthcoming Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival.

The event is open to Scottish youth brass bands and percussion ensembles and will take place in Perth Concert Hall over the weekend of 23rd and 24th November.

Percussion and brass

The percussion events will be held on the Saturday morning (23rd), prior to the Scottish Open Championship. The Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships take place on the Sunday.

Information sheets and entry forms for both the percussion and brass band competitions can be accessed on the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=257

Sections

Bands in the Novice Section are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 10 minutes which must include the ste work 'It's Raining Again' from Fun Factory Junior Brass Series by Alan Fernie

Bands in the Intermediate and Development Sections are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 15 minutes which must include the set work 'Ghostbusters' from Junior Band Series by Ray Parker (arr Rob Hume) and 'Techno Pirate' from Pirate Adventures by Gareth Bowman.

Premier Section bands can play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 20 minutes playing time.

Closing date:

Closing date for entries is 18th October.

For further details, please contact education officer John Boax at: sbbaeducation@gmail.com

        

Countdown for entries for Scottish Youth Brass Festival

