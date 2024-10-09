                 

News

Ivors announce sponsorship link

Dorico, the music notation and composition software will sponsor the Best Orchestral Composition award at The Ivors Classical Awards 2024 — although there remains no brass band category.

aWARDS
  The awards will be announced on 12th November

Wednesday, 09 October 2024

        

The Ivors Academy has announced that Dorico, the leading music notation and composition software developed by Steinberg, will sponsor its Best Orchestral Composition award at The Ivors Classical Awards 2024.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday 12th November the BFI Southbank in London.

Dorico, developed by Steinberg, is regarded as the most advanced music notation and composition software available for macOS, Windows, and iPad.

No brass

Although the has been no specific award for brass band or wind band compositions since 2018 (won by Simon Dobson's 'The Turing Test'), major brass band works can be considered for nomination in a number of categories.

Several composers who have written for the brass band medium have won category awards, including Edward Gregson, Kenneth Hesketh and Gavin Higgins,

Excited

Speaking about the sponsorship, Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, commented: "We are excited to welcome Dorico as the sponsor of the Best Orchestral Composition category at The Ivors Classical Awards 2024.

Dorico's innovative software is an invaluable resource for composers, and their support strengthens our shared commitment to nurturing and celebrating excellence in composition. We're proud to partner with a brand that aligns with our mission to nurture and elevate the talent of composers."

Empowering composers

Daniel Spreadbury, Product Marketing Manager for Steinberg, added, "Steinberg has been empowering composers to realise their creative visions for 40 years, and we are proud to support the recognition of composers whose new works enrich all our lives.

Our music notation and composition application, Dorico, is used by composers writing for ensembles of all kinds and sizes, but we are particularly delighted to be sponsoring the Best Orchestral Composition category at this year's Ivors Classical Awards."

        

