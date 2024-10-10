                 

Report & Results: 2024 German National Championships

3BA Concert Brass impressively defends its top flight title as German banding displays its impressive communal progress in Goppingen

3BA Concert Brass
  3BA Concert Brass has retained its German National title

Thursday, 10 October 2024

        

3BA Concert Band has retained the German National Championship title at the Stadhalle in Goppingen. They will now be invited to represent the nation at the 2025 European Championships in Stavanger.

Clear cut victory

Led by their Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor, high quality accounts of 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van der Roost and their own-choice selection of the former European Championship set work, 'A Road Less Travelled By' by Philip Sparke saw them secure a clear cut victory ahead of Brass Band Regensburg.

The former First Division champion also impressed on their top flight debut with their performances that included their own-choice of 'Chivalry' by Martin Ellerby.

The appreciative audience clearly enjoyed the contrasting works with fine individual contributions made with both bands.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they stated: "What a weekend! With 190.7 points, we were able to defend our title.

Many thanks to Brass Band B10 for their great organisation as well as to Brass Band Regensburg — congratulations also on your excellent result. We also congratulate our friends at Woodshokers on their victory in the First Division and Brass Band Nord in the Second Division and Brass Band Munchen with our tuba player. It was a real brass band festival."

Belgium and Scotland lead in First

In what was a highly competitive, internationally flavoured First Division battle, victory went to the Woodshokers Brass Band, directed by Belgian horn star, Tim de Maeseneer.

Their fine renditions of the set-work 'Sinfonietta No.3' by Etienne Crausaz and their own-choice selection of Philip Harper's 'St James' — A New Beginning' saw them able to repel the strong challenge of Brass Band Sachsen led by Scottish conductor Allan Ramsay, who performed Eric Ball's iconinc 'Resurgam'.

Third place went to Norbayerische Brass Band conducted by Brass Band Willebroek principal cornet, Lode Violet who showed their ambition with their own-choice selection of 'Fraternity'.

Neck and neck in Second

It really was nip and tuck in the Second Division with many people in the audience unsure to who would come out on top after a highly enjoyable battle between the four contenders.

In the end though, recently promoted Brass Band Nord under young emerging conducting talent, Jonathan Eberstein took the honours with their well constructed renditions of the set-work, 'Flashback' by Jan de Haan and their own-choice selection of 'Albinus Variations' by Etienne Crausaz.

Close behind came the increasingly developing Evolution Brass Regensburg who performed 'Corineus' by Christopher Bond as their own-choice work, with Cologne Concert Brass in third as their chose 'St James' — A New Beginning' as their selection.

Munich win

Oliver Waespi's charming 'Graces of Love' was the set test in the Third Division with both contenders offering stylistically elegant accounts. However, it was Brass Band MÃ¼nchen e.V. under the experienced Bob Sibich who took the honours aided by a slick own-choice performance of 'Olympus' by Philip Harper.

There was also much to enjoy with the performances from Black Forest Brass Band Freiburg led by Dee Boyd.

Hamburg praise

The sole contender in the Fourth Division, St Stephan Brass Band Hamburg earned praise from the adjudicators with their nicely shaped accounts of the set-work, 'Neverland' by Chritopher Bond and their own-choice selection of 'A Saddleworth Festival Overture' by Goff Richards.

Youth highlight

One of the highlights and great encouragements of the two day festival were the performances by Youth Division contenders, Brass Band Potzblech. Under their enthusiastic mentor Hans Jacob they gave a varied programme as part of the opening ceremony before producing a similarly entertaining set as their competition bid.

The set-work 'Smoke Sketches' by Daniel Hall and their own-choice of 'Osterfjorden' by Stijn Aertgeerts flanked a very well rehearsed slapstick routine in Ray Woodfield's vintage arrangement of the xylophone solo 'Zirkus Renz'.

Staggering progress

Equally encouraging was the opinions of the experienced adjudicators, not only in respect to the standard of playing they heard on the weekend, but by what they called the "staggering progress"that continues to be made at all levels of competition.

With keenly enthusiastic and knowledgeable audiences also supporting the event and with the performances live broadcast German brass banding is now being built on a secure and progressive foundation.

Supported by the Deutsche Brass Band Verband and magnificently hosted by Brass Band B10, the whole event culminated in a stunning display of band playing and entertainment by Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern in a Gala Concert under the charismatic direction of Musical Director Michael Bach.

Indeed, the whole evening was signed off by popular event compare, Martin Reich with the words: "There is no doubt that brass banding in Germany has come of age!"

With thanks to Chris Houlding

Led by Corsin Tuor, high quality accounts of 'The Lost Circle' and the former European Championship set work, 'A Road Less Travelled By' saw them secure a clear cut victory ahead of Brass Band Regensburg4BR

Results :
Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. 3BA Concert Band (Corsin Tuor): 94.7/96.0 = 190.7
2. Brass Band Regensburg (Thomas Freiss): 93.7/93.0 = 186.7

First Division:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Woodshokers Brass Band (Tim De Maeseneer): 91.7/92.6 = 184.3
2. Brass Band Sachsen (Allan Ramsay): 92.0/90.7 = 182.7
3. Nordbayerische Brass Band (Lode Violet): 89.0/88.7 = 177.7
4. Brass Band A7 (Thomas Wolf): 89.3/88.0 = 177.3
5. Brass Band Blech KLANG (Alexander Richter): 88.7/88.3 = 176.0

Second Division:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Nord (Jonathan Eberstein): 89.3/90.0 = 179.3
2. Evolution Brass Band (Constantin Benninger): 89.0/88.3 = 177.3
3. Cologne Concert Brass (Heinrich Schmidt): 88.7/88.3 = 177.0
4. Brass Band B10 (Frank Vantroyen): 88.7/87.0 = 175.7

Third Division:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Munchen e.V. (Bob Sibich): 92.7/91.6 = 184.3
2. Black Forest Brass Band Freiburg (Dee Boyd): 88.0/89.0 = 177.0

Fourth Division:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. St. Stephan Brass Hamburg (SÃ©rgio Condessa): 85.0/85.0 = 170.0

Youth Division:

Adjudicators: Michael Bach, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Benjamin Haemhouts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Potzblech (Hans Jacob): 90.0/92.0 = 182.0

Best Soloist Prizes (sponsored by Thoman):

Soprano Cornet: 3BA Concert Band
Solo Euphonium: Brass Band Sachsen
Principal Cornet: Evolution Brass Band
Solo Horn: Brass Band Munchen e.V.
Flugel Horn: St. Stephan Brass Band Hamburg
Solo Euphonium: Brass Band Potzblech

Special Prizes (sponsored by Lefreque):

Principal Cornet: 3BA Concert Band
Brass Band Potzblech (Workshop)

        

