KNDS Fairey ready for Taylor celebration

The remarkable brass band career of Brian Taylor is to be celebrated at the RNCM next weekend — so why not go along.

fairey
  Brian Taylor has been a stalwart performer with the band for over 50 years (Image: Lorne Campbell)

Saturday, 12 October 2024

        

There is still time to book your ticket for a very special concert to be held at the RNCM in Manchester next weekend to honour a modern day banding legend.

The KNDS Fairey Band will be celebrating the extraordinary musical career of its stalwart cornet star Brian Taylor. It takes place on Saturday 19th October (7.30pm).

Regarded as one of the finest players of his generation as well as being one of the most respected, Brian has given outstanding performances with the Stockport based band for half a century and counting.

Honours

The former principal cornet has enjoyed four British Open victories, four National Final triumphs and a coveted European Championship title to date — and is still playing as well as ever in the famous blue stage jacket of his beloved band.

Beyond the playing he has also influenced countless players with his dedicated mentorship and tutoring, contributing hugely to ensuring the continued success and development of the movement.

The evening will be led by Musical Director Phil Chalk alongside distinguished guest conductor, James Gourlay.

Book tickets

You can book your ticket for the special evening at:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/knds-fairey-band/

        

