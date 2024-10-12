                 

*
banner

News

Superbrass Saturday: Los Canarios (Gaspar Sanz arr. David Powell)

Have a touch of upbeat Spanish baroque guitar in your concert with this colourful upbeat piece from the Superbrass catalogue.

Superbrass
  The latest release from Superbrass is a great baroque guitar work with a modern pulse

Saturday, 12 October 2024

        

The latest Saturday release from the team at Superbrass is the wonderfully upbeat 'Los Canarios' — written by the musician called 'The Master of the Spanish Baroque Guitar'.

He studied music, theology and philosophy at the University of Salamanca, where he was later appointed Professor of Music. He wrote numerous works for the instrument and inspired the great Joaquin Rodrigo who composed his famous 'Fantasia para un Gentilhombre' on themes taken from Sanz's guitar works.

Colourful work

This colourful work with its driving percussion (including castanets if you can get your hands on them!) is a great concert item (just 2.30 minutes in duration).

Arranger David Powell said: "I love its simplicity and its dance-like vigour; I transcribed the tune and recorded it as the first track on the eponymous album of my eight-piece band 'Kermesse'.

The present brass arrangement has given me the luxury of being able to exploit the virtuosity of the fine players of Superbrass."

To find out more go to:


https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/los-canarios-2

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Graham

Graham celebration concert now on Wobplay

October 12 • The celebration concert held on the eve of the National Final featuring the ISB, David Childs and Philip Cobb amongst others is now on the wobplay.com platform to enjoy.

So precious an experience for conductor competition winner with Foden's

October 12 • So Matsukawa, has described working and conducting Foden's Band as a truly precious musical experience.

Superbrass

Superbrass Saturday: Los Canarios (Gaspar Sanz arr. David Powell)

October 12 • Have a touch of upbeat Spanish baroque guitar in your concert with this colourful upbeat piece from the Superbrass catalogue.

fairey

KNDS Fairey ready for Taylor celebration

October 12 • The remarkable brass band career of Brian Taylor is to be celebrated at the RNCM next weekend — so why not go along.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Stalybridge Old Band

October 12 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Llandudno Town Band

October 11 • Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.

Stalybridge Old Band

October 10 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. . Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top