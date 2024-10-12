Superbrass Saturday: Los Canarios (Gaspar Sanz arr. David Powell)

Have a touch of upbeat Spanish baroque guitar in your concert with this colourful upbeat piece from the Superbrass catalogue.

The latest Saturday release from the team at Superbrass is the wonderfully upbeat 'Los Canarios' — written by the musician called 'The Master of the Spanish Baroque Guitar'.

He studied music, theology and philosophy at the University of Salamanca, where he was later appointed Professor of Music. He wrote numerous works for the instrument and inspired the great Joaquin Rodrigo who composed his famous 'Fantasia para un Gentilhombre' on themes taken from Sanz's guitar works.

Colourful work

This colourful work with its driving percussion (including castanets if you can get your hands on them!) is a great concert item (just 2.30 minutes in duration).

Arranger David Powell said: "I love its simplicity and its dance-like vigour; I transcribed the tune and recorded it as the first track on the eponymous album of my eight-piece band 'Kermesse'.

The present brass arrangement has given me the luxury of being able to exploit the virtuosity of the fine players of Superbrass."

To find out more go to:



https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/los-canarios-2