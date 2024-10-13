Report & Results: 2024 Rochdale Contest

Newstead Brass claim the honours and invitation to the Spring Festival with section awards to Uppermill, Thornton Cleveleys and Brindle on a fine day of music making in Rochdale.

Newstead Brass continued their impressive run of form under MD Martin Heartfield as they secured their return to the British Open Spring Festival with a Championship/First Section victory at the Rochdale own-choice contest.

Confident

Their confident rendition of George Lloyd's 'English Heritage' set an unbeatable marker for adjudicator Mike Kilroy off the number 1 draw to win their place back at Blackpool for the first time since 2017.

In addition to their trip to the Winter Gardens in May 2025 they also took home the Championship Trophy, £300 cash and the award for 'Best Percussion'.

Second place went to Easington Colliery as the recent Royal Albert Hall finalists reprised 'Harrison's Dream', with City of Bradford's 'Titan's Progress' coming third.

The remaining top-six places in a contest that saw just the two 'repeat' test-piece renditions, went to Tyldesley ('Tallis Variations') followed by Unite the Union ('On Alderely Edge') and Longridge ('English Heritage').

Longridge were the 'Highest Placed NWABBA Band', whilst Craig McFarland of Tyldesley took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Sterling success

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page, Newstead Brass said: "What a weekend! Huge thanks to our Musical Director, Martin Heartfield, for steering us to success, and a big well done to all the other bands that competed for their fabulous performances."

Chairperson Carrie Sudbury added: "The band played impeccably. That's testament to the hard work and commitment by every player around the stand as well as the support of the committee members and band friends behind the scenes.

Martin's approach and high standards in band training are impressive and he's now bringing out the quality, not just with individuals, but as a core group of musicians. I couldn't be prouder of Newstead Brass and our progress."

In response Martin said on his Facebook page: "A simply brilliant result for Newstead Brass — first place, Best Percussion and qualification for Spring Festival 2025 — so proud and pleased for the players."

Uppermill win Second Section

There was a welcome return to the top step of the podium for Uppermill in the Second Section as MD James Garlick led them to their first contest success since the North West Area 2020.

Their performance of 'The Raid' by Oliver Waespi saw them take home the Watney Championship Trophy, £300 and award for being the 'Highest Placed NWABBA Band'.

Good standard

Although there were only four bands taking part, there was a good overall standard according to adjudicator Sarah Groarke-Booth.

Recent National finalist Diggle reprised their Cheltenham test-piece 'Albinus Variations' to come runner-up. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) showed more evidence of their continued rebuilding in coming third on 'Purcell Variations', with Pilling Jubilee Silver in fourth (Lake of the Moon').

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page, Uppermill Band said: "What a great day out! We have had an enjoyable time working on 'The Raid'. Big thank you to Rochdale Contest and the organisers and also to The Oldham Band (Lees) and John Collins for letting us use their bandroom this week."

Diggle's young euphonium star Louis Dawes claimed the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Three way battle in Third Section

There was a close three-way battle for the honours in the Third Section where Thornton Cleveley took the title under Steve Tarry with their well worked rendition of 'The Aeronauts'.

It was the band's first contest success since 2020 as they took a step up the podium after coming runner-up in 2023. They also captured the 'Highest Placed NWABBA Band' award.

Defending champion Dobcross Silver had to be content with second place on this occasion as they performed the popular 'Variations on Laudate Dominum' with cornet player Mike Murfin taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award, whilst Darwen Brass was third with 'Saint-Saens Variations'.

Brindle go to Dark Side to win Fourth Section

There was plenty to celebrate for Brindle in the Fourth Section as they took the honours, £300, the John Howarth Trophy and the 'Best Instrumentalist' award for their splendid trombone section with their performance of PLC's, 'Dark Side of the Moon'.

Led by Steve Hartley it was believed to be the band's first contest victory since the NWBBA Contest in 1995, with the MD later saying on his Facebook page: "The win today was so well deserved and the band played with maturity and the performance had so much music in it.

A big well done to our trombone section for winning the 'Best Instrumentalist' award. Again, so well deserved. Congratulations one and all, I'm a very proud MD tonight."

Second place went to defending champion Littleborough as the recent National finalist reprised 'Smoke Sketches' as their own-choice, with Yorkshire visitors Linthwaite in third ahead of the joint fourth placed rivals of St John's (Mossley) and Blackley.

Thanks

With the extra attraction of the qualification invitation to the British Open Spring Festival, contest controller Richard Milton thanked the bands for their support in an event that continues to provide an important foundation of contesting activity in the North West.

"My thanks go to Wardle Academy for hosting the event and making their excellent facilities available to us, " he said. "It enabled us to provide the bands with just everything they wanted and in return they provided plenty of great own-choice test-piece music making.

My thanks also to the judges and volunteers and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again next year."

With thanks to Richard Milton

Results:

Championship & First Section:

Adjudicator: Mike Kilroy

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

2. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall)

3. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)

4. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)

5. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

6. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

7. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)

8. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)

9. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

10. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

11. Hade Edge (John Collins)

Prizes:

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Longridge

Best Instrumentalist: Craig McFarland (flugel) — Tyldesley

Best Percussion: Newstead Brass

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Uppermill (James Garlick)

2. Diggle (Sean Conway)

3. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)

4. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Uppermill

Best Instrumentalist: Louis Dawes (euphonium) — Diggle

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)

2. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)

3. Darwen (Matt Balsom)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Thornton Cleveleys

Best Instrumentalist: Mike Murfin (cornet) — Dobcross Silver

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Brindle (Stephen Hartley)

2. Littleborough (John Binns)

3. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)

4= Blackley (Karl Stott)

4= St John's Band (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Littleborough

Best Instrumentalist: Trombone section of Brindle