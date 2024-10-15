                 

Report & Result: 2024 Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest

Leyburn top the entertainment menu at South Causey Inn on a great day of brass band music making.

Leyburn Band
  The band celebrated their success under MD Rebecca Lundberg

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

        

The Leyburn Band enjoyed themselves at the Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest as they took the honours and £250 first prize led by MD Rebecca Lundberg.

The event was held at the rustic 'The Barn' venue at South Causey Inn where in what was a great battle for the title, Leyburn's first place for music on the 20-minute set decided things against rivals Felling Band with Strata Brass in third.

Felling took the £150 for second place boosted by an extra £50 as the 'Most Entertaining Band'.

Brilliant day

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page Leyburn stated: "We've had a brilliant day and we're delighted to have been awarded first place! The band were in wonderful form, with some super playing across the band and a fabulous solo from Emma Lundberg.

We heard all the bands today and it was a pleasure to be involved and to be placed so highly in such great company. Thanks to Rebecca for her musical direction."

Well organised

It proved to be a very well organised day with a special march written by Beth Donnelly called 'The Entertainers' played by the bands to hep raise money for specialised treatment for a 5 year old local girl called Annabelle who suffers with Neuroblastoma.

Result:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks (music); Margaret Errington (Entertainment)
Soloist judge: Gareth Sykes

1. Leyburn Band (Rebecca Lundberg)
2. Felling Band (Jason Smith)
3. Strata Brass (Robert Hardy)
4. Garforth Brass (Gordon Eddison)
5. Ellington Colliery (Clare Winter)
6. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams)
7. Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)
8. Trimdon Concert Brass (Andrew Hall)
9. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)
10. Ellington Colliery Brass Roots (Stephen Frost)
11. Backworth Training (Maria Barrett)
12. Trimdon Training (Phil Hounsall)

Best Trombone Section: Strata Brass
Best Percussion: Strata Brass
Best Soloist: Jak Camp (Houghton Area Youth)
Most Entertaining Band: Felling Band
Best Training Band: Ellington Brass Roots

        

