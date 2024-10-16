                 

*
banner

News

Concert venues face difficult future as bands reduce tour dates

Many concert venues around the UK are facing financial challenges as live performances reduce

Albert Hall
  The Albert Hall has over 5,000 seats to fill for the National Final

Wednesday, 16 October 2024

        

Amid the concerns about the future financial viability of the hosting the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall, the BBC has reported that venues around the country are seeing a drastic reduction in the number of their live music events.

According to new figures from the Music Venue Trust, artists are playing 11 shows on an average tour compared with 22 in 1994, with many mid-sized venues now facing considerable financial challenges to keep open.

Cultural deserts

At a recent Music Conference Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said that, "too many parts of the country have become cultural deserts."She added that it has meant that , "the chance to live a larger, richer life, that should belong to us all,"was in her words, being "denied to a generation."

In the article, singer-songwriter Sam Duckworth said: "What it really means is that [fans in] certain parts of the country have now either got to travel long distances or hope to be the one non-major city on a tour.

So not only are we seeing a crisis in economics, we're also seeing a crisis of access. There are vast swathes of the country where your only option is to travel an hour and a half.

But then you factor in that the cost of everything has gone up. The train tickets have gone up. The ticket prices have gone up. The cost of your life has gone up."

He added: "Costs have risen sharply for artists and venues as well as fans".

But then you factor in that the cost of everything has gone up. The train tickets have gone up. The ticket prices have gone up. The cost of your life has gone upartist, Sam Duckworth

Levy

It was reported that the Music Venue Trust is calling for a £1 levy on all arena and stadium concerts to support grassroots venues.

Earlier this year, a House of Commons select committee said that if the music industry could not reach an agreement to introduce such a subsidy the government should make it a legal requirement.

A scheme based on this approach is currently used for ticket sales at The Piece Hall in Halifax. The outdoor venue can hold up to 6,000 people, and helps subsidise five other, smaller venues to the sum of around £6,500 each.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass band podcast

BBE Brass Band Podcast shortlisted for industry award

October 16 • Brass Band England's 'Archive Series' has been shortlisted for a Hubhopper Podcast Award.

Treize Etoiles

European link strengthened at British Open

October 16 • Future European representatives to remain at British Open Championships as new proposals to rules announced.

Albert Hall

Concert venues face difficult future as bands reduce tour dates

October 16 • Many concert venues around the UK are facing financial challenges as live performances reduce

Trio

Triptych trio treat at Guildhall and Royal Welsh

October 16 • You can hear the trio of Helen Vollam, Philip Cobb and Liz Burley in recital action in London and Cardiff on Thursday and Friday.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 18 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

The Hepworth Band - Folk & Brass with singer-songwriter Katie Spencer

Sunday 20 October • The Civic Holmfirth, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 3AS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

October 16 • PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER. Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges. . Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. . . PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

October 16 • FRONT ROW CORNET VACANCY. Have you moved to South Yorkshire for university or college?. looking for a band to keep up with your music?. looking for a band to improve your CV info?. . Dodworth Colliery Brass have immediate vacancies for FRONT ROW CORNET

Mereside Brass

October 16 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top