European link strengthened at British Open

Future European representatives to remain at British Open Championships as new proposals to rules announced.

The British Open Championship has confirmed its intention to retain individual European band representation at its future Symphony Hall contests.

4BR was informed that it aims to strengthen a link which from 2025 will see the current promotion and relegation rules apply for competing bands from the UK and Europe. The invitation process in respect to non-European bands will remain the same.

Success

Speaking about the decision the Mortimer family said: "The invitation link with the European Championships has been a great success ever since Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern took part at the British Open in 2015.

It has been extended to the highest placed European band at the previous year's European Championship or a second band if that band has also become British Open Champion."



They added: "We are currently undertaking a comprehensive review of all aspects of our events and feel that offering an invitation to future European representatives on the same grounds as UK bands is a positive development for the contest.

Further details will be sent to all current British Open and Spring Festival competitors in due course. The new rules and regulations for the contests will subsequently be published on the British Open's new website."

Treize Etoiles

It has been confirmed that the 2024 British Open Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles will return to defend the title in 2025, and has agreed to take part in the contest under the new rules which are due to come into effect from 1st January 2025.

Speaking about the decision the band stated: "We would like to take this opportunity to extend our warmest thanks to the Mortimer family and the organisers of the British Open for inviting Brass Band Treize Etoiles to take part in future editions of the competition. It is a great privilege and an honour of which we are very proud."

No Eikanger

However, the British Open has also confirmed that Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag is unable to accept its invitation to compete at the 2025 British Open Championship.

It was extended as the second highest placed band at the 2024 European Championship (European Champion Treize Etoile was already invited to the 2024 British Open contest which they subsequently won).

Unable

The Norwegian Champion stated: "Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag was honoured to have been invited to compete at the 2025 British Open Championship. However, we are unable to accept the request under the present rule in respect to player numbers.

We wish the event every success and look forward to being able to accept an invitation to compete at the British Open in future years."

Respect

In response the Mortimer family stated: "We are grateful to Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag for their consideration of our invitation. We fully respect the decision and hope that if they have secured the qualifying position to be invited to compete in future, they would consider doing so."

4BR was informed that no additional European band will be invited for 2025.