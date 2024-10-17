                 

News

Judges confirmed for 2025 Yorkshire Area Championships

The line-up of judges who will make the decisions in Huddersfield on who to send to London and Cheltenham next year have been announced.

Yorkshire Imps
  The Yorkshire Championships take place in Huddersfield on the weekend of 1st & 2nd March

Thursday, 17 October 2024

        

The adjudicators that will make the decisions at the 2025 Yorkshire Regional Championships have been announced.

The event will take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of 1st & 2nd March.

Championship Section:

The Championship Section will be judged by Steven Mead and Christopher Bond, with the euphonium soloist making his first appearance at the event and the Cornish composer returning after being in the box in the Second Section in 2022.

One to Four

Sarah Groarke-Booth returns for the first time since judging in 2020 to join welcome debutant, conductor and lecturer Prof Michael Alcorn in the First Section.

The Second Section will be in the hands of the experienced pairing of Stan Lippeatt (who last judged at the event in 2018) and Steven Mead, whilst the Third Section will see 2024 British Open adjudicator Anne Crookston return for the second time in three years alongside Prof Michael Alcorn.

Anne will also adjudicate the Fourth Section alongside another debutant in former Black Dyke soprano player Benjamin Richeton.

Schedule:

Saturday, 1st March
Commencing at 9.00am

Section Four: Adjudicators: Benjamin Richeton and Anne Crookston
Section Two: Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt and Steven Mead
Section One: Adjudicators: Sarah Groarke-Booth and Michael Alcorn

Sunday 2nd March:

Commencing at 9.30am
Section Three: Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Michael Alcorn

Championship Section:
Commencing at 2.30pm
Adjudicators: Steven Mead and Christopher Bond

An announcement on the Young Adjudicators Panel for 2025 along with the section they will be adjudicating will be made nearer the date of the Championships.

Tickets:

Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 th January from the Box Office: 01484 225755 or online
www.kirklees.gov.uk

For further information go to: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

        

