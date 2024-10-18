Future titles and fund raising targets for Flowers

The newly crowned National Champion is targeting more major titles and plenty more fund raising cash to propel them to Linz in 2026.

The Flowers Band is already planning for future major title success with the Brass in Concert Championship in Gateshead on the horizon following its historic victory at the Royal Albert Hall.

However, it's their appearance at the 2026 European Championships in Linz, Austria that they are already raising funds for after they came runner-up at the British Open at Symphony Hall in September.

Increased interest

The band has already seen increased interest from concert promoters and commercial sponsors with sshhmutes the latest company to link up with the new Champion Band of Great Britain.

Although their appearance representing England in Linz is over 18 months away, they are aware that they must raise over £20,000 to get 30 players and equipment to the Brucknerhaus as well as book their flights and hotels for the visit.

Media coverage

Speaking to 4BR MD Paul Holland said: "As you can imagine the last fortnight or so has been incredible with the profile of the band gaining a huge boost with local, regional and even national media coverage.

We've been inundated with congratulations and offers of support from companies, but we also know that we have to start planning and fund raising now to ensure we can go to Linz and represent England at the European Championships."

Several people have also offered financial help and so we have set up a Crowdfunder page where donations large or small will help send us there MD, Paul Holland

Over £1,000 has already been raised with the band planning a number of fund raising initiatives to reach their target.

So if you can the band, please make a donation at:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/flowers-band---european-championships?fbclid=IwY2xjawF_jT5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQkyksgyoDsw-V5jICl-4SuFiSA1GsekIv_vRSWaQc2dKQMAz82PU3fQ6w_aem_hnEhipNriwAPcSLzSXfwVw