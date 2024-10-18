Superbrass Saturday: In Storm and Sunshine (John Clifford arr. Christopher Houlding)

A cracking circus march sure to bring musical thunder and lightening to any concert programme.

The latest Saturday release from the team at Superbrass is the wonderfully upbeat circus march with echoes of Sousa and JJ Richards.

In Storm and Sunshine

John Clifford Heed (1862-1908) was an American composer born during the American Civil War in New Jersey.

He was a skilled cornetist, pianist, violinist and bandmaster and eventually joined John Philip Sousa's band as a soloist and arranger.

Local legend

Known as the 'March Wizard' he composed more than 60 marches with 'In Storm and Sunshine' still popular to this day.

According to local legend it is claimed that Heed actually wrote 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' although this cracker isn't half just as good too.

To find out more go to:

https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/in-storm-and-sunshine