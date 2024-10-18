                 

News

National Youth Band launches flagship Composer Competition

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is searching for the next generation of talented young composers

composer
  Entrants must be aged 30 or under

Friday, 18 October 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has launched its flagship Young Composer Competition.

It is open to composers aged 30 or under and offers an outstanding opportunity to have a work performed at one of the high profile courses of the National Youth bands.

Three winning entries will each receive £750 and a mentoring opportunity, whilst three runners-up will each receive £250 and an online coaching session.

Concert premieres

The winning pieces will be rehearsed at the NYBBGB summer course and performed at the Youth Band summer concert at the Royal College of Music, London under Martyn Brabbins on 9th August 2025.

The first competition won by Daniel Hall with his work 'Dieu Et Mon Droit', which was performed by the National Youth Band conducted by Sarah Ioannides.

Belgian composer Lennert Van Laenen was the runner-up and had his piece performed by the National Children's Band, conducted by Mareika Gray. The judges also highly commended pieces submitted by Jack Yagerline (which was also performed by the Youth Band) and Charlotte McGregor Graham.

The NYBBGB subsequently commissioned both Daniel Hall and Charlotte McGregor-Graham to write new works.

The entries will be judged by composer Gavin Higgins, Martyn Brabbins and Dr Robert Childs.

To enter

To enter and for more information go to:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/competitions/young-composers-competition

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

