National qualification focus on Smith & Grezzy's 'Big Chat Brass'

The latest podcast from Smith & Grezzy looks at the decision to reduce the number of Royal Albert Hall finalists — and whether there may be a better option or two...

The latest episode of Smith & Grezzy's 'Big Chat Brass' is now out and sees the duo joined by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox to talk about the proposals to reduce the number of bands at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals.

It comes in the wake of the decision made by the Kapitol National Forum made up of the eight regionals representatives to reduce the Albert Hall number from 20 to 19.

Controversy

However, it has come with quite a bit of controversy attached, both in the way it was decided, the timing of the announcement and the numerical proposal itself.

Sandy and Simon first look at the British Open and how it is structured before asking Iwan about his recent article on 4BR which brought the details to light and the potential proposals he has come up with as possible alternatives.

To enjoy

To find out more and enjoy go to:

https://podcastle.ai/show/smith-grezzy-s-big-chat-brass-J1XRDoM0/the-finals-conundrum-1crKBK6i