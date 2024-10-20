                 

*
banner

News

National qualification focus on Smith & Grezzy's 'Big Chat Brass'

The latest podcast from Smith & Grezzy looks at the decision to reduce the number of Royal Albert Hall finalists — and whether there may be a better option or two...

Smith and Grezzy
  Simon and Sandy are joined by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox

Sunday, 20 October 2024

        

The latest episode of Smith & Grezzy's 'Big Chat Brass' is now out and sees the duo joined by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox to talk about the proposals to reduce the number of bands at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals.

It comes in the wake of the decision made by the Kapitol National Forum made up of the eight regionals representatives to reduce the Albert Hall number from 20 to 19.

Controversy

However, it has come with quite a bit of controversy attached, both in the way it was decided, the timing of the announcement and the numerical proposal itself.

Sandy and Simon first look at the British Open and how it is structured before asking Iwan about his recent article on 4BR which brought the details to light and the potential proposals he has come up with as possible alternatives.

To enjoy

To find out more and enjoy go to:
https://podcastle.ai/show/smith-grezzy-s-big-chat-brass-J1XRDoM0/the-finals-conundrum-1crKBK6i

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dutch Nationals

Countdown on for Dutch Nationals

October 21 • The 43rd Dutch National Championships take place this weekend in Utrecht.

fAIREY

Taylor celebration for half century of excellence

October 20 • The banding movement has paid tribute to Brian Taylor of the KNDS Fairey Band at a special concert at the RNCM in Manchester

NYBBGB

Brass Band England Awards made in London

October 20 • From the Young Bandsperson to Lifetime Achievement accolades were presented to a host of outstanding winners at the Brass Band Conference.

PLC

PLC connection with Five Lakes Silver

October 20 • Paul Lovatt-Cooper has become the Composer in Residence with Five Lakes Silver Band in the USA

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Folk & Brass with singer-songwriter Katie Spencer

Sunday 20 October • The Civic Holmfirth, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 3AS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

West Wycombe Brass Band

October 20 • West Wycombe Brass Band are seeking a Conductor/ MD. The position could be full or part-time. Experience of Brass Bands preferred. None contesting, sensible engagement list. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm. . Contact Secretary for more details.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

October 18 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable) Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Epping Forest Band

October 18 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top