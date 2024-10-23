Time for Xmas...

If you are looking for a great musical gift for the bandsperson your life — then this might by the right time to buy it from Blossom Hill Cards

Blossom Hill Cards, the family business that specialises in greeting cards, artwork and gifts is adding yet more great gifts to its wide range of products.

And with Christmas just on the horizon, the time, literally, is right to buy the bondsperson in your life a brass themed clock!

Stain glass clocks

Founder Laura Scarffe has just added her signature stain glass effect design with a choice of instruments.

The clocks are 30cm in diameter and just need you to put in a 1 AA Battery to get ticking.

There are currently 5 designs: cornet, flugel, euphonium, trombone and bass trombone.

To find out more go to:

https://blossomhillcards.etsy.com/listing/1776894620