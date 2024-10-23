                 

Bakewell beating the drum to stop closing its doors

A super community band is determined not to close its doors in Derbyshire.

Bakewell
  Bakewell Silver Band is determined not to close its doors and is beating the drum for support

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

        

It is being reported that the Bakewell Band could well close its doors after 117 years of being part of the cultural life of its town.

An on-line report in the regional Derbyshire Times newspaper stated that over recent years many members had "either moved away from the area or retired"with the band now down to 11 players and no conductor.

Such has been the reduction that they are unable to lead the annual Armistice Day march in the town in November.

Determination

However, the determination to keep going has not been lost, with the report stating that the remaining players are fully committed to keeping it going.

If anyone can spare time or help the band out then please contact Ian Smith on 07859 806767 or pop along to one of their weekly rehearsals on a Wednesday at 7.30pm.

        

