Brett Baker leads the festive fun in latest Consett link

The trombone star has recently enjoyed working with Year 6 pupils at Consett Junior School

Brett Baker
  Brett Baker enjoyed a great day leading the Year 6 pupils

Friday, 25 October 2024

        

Consett Junior Brass, an ensemble of brilliant Year 6 youngsters from Consett Junior School are making sure they are well prepared for their musical festivities this Christmas.

The band was founded by David Jackson in 1973, and pride themselves on bringing festive cheer to their local community. There are currently 90 children learning to play brass instruments in school.

Festive fun

The children recently teamed up with trombone player Brett Baker to work through a number of pieces as well as learn about improving their playing skills.

Deputy Headteacher/SENDCo Rebecca Waters told 4BR: "It was such a fun packed day with Brett and everyone had a great time.

Brett was amazed at the progress made and with the enthusiasm of the pupils to try any new. We can't thank him enough for his time and expertise and it was as if Christmas had come early!"

Learnt a lot

One of those who can't wait to perform all the new Christmas tunes was trombone player Charlotte who added: "It was great working with Mr Baker because he told us about how to play as well as making the music fun. It was really helpful."

Meanwhile, her friend Victoria added: "'We learnt a lot from him and as the day went on you could see the difference in our playing."

In response the Denis Wick & Alliance Director of Sales and Global Artist Liaison added: "What a fantastic school, brilliant pupils and incredible musical outlook. It was just a joy to be part of it for a day. They are going to be brilliant!"

        

Brett Baker

