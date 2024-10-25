Report & Results: 2024 Netherlands National Championships

De Waldsang claims the Dutch title in Utrecht with division wins for Excelsior, Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen, Immanuel and Koperensemble de Waldsang

The most successful band and conductor in the history of the Dutch National Championships added to their title tallies in Utrecht, as De Waldsang and MD Rieks van der Velde celebrated victory in the Championship Division.

It was the band's 16th victory since the event started in 1981, although their first since 2017. Together they will now represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz, Austria keen to add yet another accolade to a partnership that spans five decades.

For their remarkable conductor it was his 12th top section success (all with the band) in addition to the nine won from Fourth to First — including another this year.

It was certainly an emotional victory, although the raw cry of joy from their representative and then players as they celebrated with the trophy on stage and in the bar of the TivoliVredenburg complex was in marked contrast to their MD.

Huge respect

Rieks van der Velde simply smiled and accepted the congratulations from friends and rivals alike — a show of the huge respect he is held in by the Dutch banding community. Even those somewhat surprised at the result of a contest of contrasting interpretations and quality, offered their hand in acclaim and appreciation.

A little later he told 4BR: "Very proud of course. The score told me exactly what was needed, and the players did that for me. I really enjoyed the piece and its challenges. It is nice to win, but more so for the players as they always work so hard for me."

And although he took his turn holding the national trophy, he never let go of the commemorative score of 'The Lost Circle' presented to him by the composer Jan van der Roost. "That means a great deal to me, as I have huge admiration for him," he added.

It was sure to be reciprocal.

Admiration

Admiration also from those in the box, as a dynamically muscular rendition of a work built on dense textures and multiple layers of detail had the clarity and precision in the requirements the three judges were looking for.

Solid solo lines and ensemble stamina ensured that by its long awaited celebratory close its sense of boldly grafted endeavour was maintained.

"There was something to savour from all the bands," Dr Robert Childs (joined by Bert Appermont, Frans-Aert Burghgraef) told the audience in his pre-results address.

"The top two or three made great music. There was mature playing in the beautiful slow music that appreciated the phrasing. A shout out though for the tuba and percussion sections — they added so much."

He added: "We needed to hear clarity for the detail such as the semi quaver runs to come through. One or two bands suffered by playing too loud."

Podium finishers

For them, one was Brass Band Schoonhoven, as many people's favourite gave an imposing account under Paul Holland of wide dynamic structuring and confident solo and ensemble playing. The acclaim it received in the hall seemed overwhelming, but not so in the box, as it eventually came third.

Meanwhile, for defending champion Brassband Rijnmond a more tempered contesting approach by Luc Vertommen that emphasised defined elements of the narrative led score, saw them push the eventual champion closest. Their fine tuba section took the 'Best Soloist' award (given this year in each division to either an individual or section)

For the rest, 'The Lost Circle' once again showed itself to be a work of hugely demanding challenges (both solo, from sop down, as well as ensemble), although there was much to admire in the remaining performances.

Soli Brass and Provinciale Brassband Groningen eventually finished fourth and fifth but also a defined margin ahead of De Bazuin Oenkerk, De Spijkerpakkenband, Brass Band Limburg and Altena Brass.

First Division:

Before taking to the stage for the Championship Division, Riek van der Velde was already a national champion following the announcement that Excelsior Zalk had claimed the First Division title.

As he showed later on Saturday evening, his dramatic colouring of 'St James's — A New Beginning' captured the imagination of the audience, and more importantly, the ears of the judges in the box.

Controlled

His experience also gave controlled urgency to the opening 'fire' section, followed by a contrasting hymnal and the growing optimism of the 'Vision' that led to the celebratory bells and fireworks of the Handel inspired renaissance close, aided throughout by their 'Best Soloist' prize winning euphonium.

It was Excelsior's first national title since 2006 as they secured a close-run victory over Kunst naar Kracht, with defending champion Pro Rege a point further back in third.

It was certainly a high-quality contest, although unlike 'The Lost Circle' which certainly tested elite level aspirations, Philip Harper's work seemed well within the grasp of all the competitors.

Each, from Amersfoort to Brassband Breukelen drew enjoyably vivid takes from the score, balancing the fiery drama of the opening with the mournful lament of its aftermath followed by the optimism and celebrations of its final sections.

Second Division:

There was a successful title defence made by Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen in the Second Division as conductor Jan Werkman emulated Rieks van der Velde in claiming two national titles on the same weekend.

Earlier he led Immanuel to success in the Third Division, but returned a few hours later to inspire a fine account of Andrew Wainwright's 'Variations on 'Was Lebet' to lead his band to victory. Their excellent euphonium player took the 'Best Soloist' award.

It further confirmed the progress the partnership has made since claiming the title last year and winning the Dutch Open in June, as they beat off the impressive runner-up Brass Band Schoonhoven B, with Excelsior Ferwert in third.

Subtle and stern

The composer and his wife flew from the USA to enjoy the event, with Andrew later telling 4BR that he was thrilled by the musicality and understanding shown from the bands on a work that asked both subtle and stern questions of technique and style.

It was not only the winners who also impressed the adjudication trio of Margie Antrobus, Mark Wilkinson and Klaas van der Woude, as there was high quality playing on show from De Bazuin Oenkerk in fourth down to De Lofklank in ninth.

Third Division:

Jan Werkman's first success came with Immanuel in the Third Division as he led the defending champion to its third title at this level since 2019.

It was also his fourth personal 'double' (Third/Fourth in 2016; Second/Third in 2019 and again in 2023), a remarkable record that has now seen him claim 11 national titles in the last decade.

Deserved

The 10th was thoroughly deserved, as he inspired a performance that imbued 'Headland Fantasy' by Norwegian composer Ingebjorg Vilhelmsen with the type of character and colourful vibrancy that would have been present in its original wind band version.

The bubbling energy of the opening was contrasted with the calm of softer waters before the evocative mystery of a ruined church made way for a 'macabre' dance of chaos in ghostly surroundings.

Second place in a high quality contest went to Heman, who set a fine marker of the number 1 draw, with the final podium slot going to Kunst en Vriendschap. The 'Best Soloist' award was claimed by fourth placed De Nije Bazun ahead of Apollo, Harp en Luit and Hosannah.

The overall quality of the playing was not lost on adjudicator Margie Antrobus, who in congratulating her fellow Norwegian for her enjoyable work said that it gave the bands plenty to think about in their approach to its rhythmic challenges, colouring, dynamics and solo lines.

Fourth Division:

Possibly the most impressive playing of the weekend came in the Fourth Division, where all 10 bands gave cracking accounts of Philip Sparke's new work, 'Fanfares, Songs and Dances'.

It's carefully considered craftsmanship of style and substance allowed scope to show both technical and musical control in each of its sections — with the winners doing just with an accomplished performance to claim the title for the second time in three years.

Speaking about the piece and what the judges had heard, Mark Wilkinson said that the standard was "very good" and that the best bands had "caught the detail in each section" not only in each section but as with the composer's intentions, "in every bar".

Second place went to UDI Oosternikerk with Blaast de Bazuin in third. The remaining top-six in an impressive contest was filled by Euregio (aided by their 'Best Soloist' principal cornet), Soli Deo Gloria and Ere Zij God.

Fine weekend

With the NBK hosts looking to potentially bring the European Championships back to Utrecht in 2029, the weekend was a timely reminder of the excellent organisation that they bring to a contest in a superb venue.

The relaxed player registration requirements (which are not abused by bands for short term gain) means that the standard of playing in the Fourth, Third and Second Divisions is excellent, whilst the First and Championship, although a little more varied, remains high.

And whilst there are concerns about the provision and funding of both music education and instrument tuition in the country as a whole, it was highly encouraging that the overall age and gender demographic continues to be wide and inclusive.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Championship Division:

Test Piece: The Lost Circle (Jan Van der Roost)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Bert Appermont, Frans-Aert Burghgraef

1. De Waldsang (Rieks van der Velde): 95

2. Brassband Rijnmond (Luc Vertommen): 94

3. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Paul Holland): 92

4. Soli Brass (Anne van den Berg): 91

5. Provinciale Brassband Groningen (Gerk Huisma): 90

6. De Bazuin Oenkerk (Jaap Musschenga): 87

7. De Spijkerpakkenband (Paulus de Jong): 86

8. Brass Band Limburg (Renato Meli): 85

9. Altena Brass (Ward De Ketelaere): 84

Best Soloist: Tuba section of Brassband Rijnmond





First Division:

Test Piece: St James's — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Bert Appermont, Frans-Aert Burghgraef

1. Excelsior (Rieks van der Velde): 94

2. Kunst naar Kracht (Pieter Koster): 93

3. Pro Rege (Anne van den Berg): 92

4. Brassband Amersfoort (Vincent Verhage): 91

5. Gloria Dei (Gerk Huisma): 88

6. Oefening en Uitspanning (Yves Wuyts): 87

7. Brassband Breukelen (Erik Kluin): 85

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Excelsior





Second Division:

Test Piece: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)

Adjudicators: Margaret Antrobus, Mark Wilkinson, Klaas van der Woude

1. Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen (Jan Werkman): 92

2. Brass Band Schoonhoven B (Joop Nijholt): 91

3. Excelsior (Marco Middelberg): 90

4. De Bazuin Oenkerk B (Martin Oostra): 89

5. Looft Den Heer (Gijs Heusinkveld): 88

6. Euphonia (Gerben Pol): 87

7. Martini Brassband (Rieks van der Velde): 86

8. Backum Brass (Dirk Vincken): 85

9. De Lofklank (Koen van der Molen): 84

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen





Third Division:

Test Piece: Headland Fantasy (Ingebjorg Vilhelmsen)

Adjudicators: Margaret Antrobus, Mark Wilkinson, Klaas van der Woude

1. Immanuel (Jan Werkman): 93

2. Heman (Geert Jan Kroon): 91

3. Kunst en Vriendschap (Henk van Loon): 90

4. De Nije Bazun (Jaap Wils): 89

5. Apollo (Piet Visser): 88

6. Harp en Luit (Anno Appelo): 87

7. Hosannah (Jeroen Oosterwijk): 86

Best Soloist: Percussion section (De Nije Bazun)





Fourth Division:

Test Piece: Fanfares, Songs and Dances (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicators: Margaret Antrobus, Mark Wilkinson, Klaas van der Woude

1. Koperensemble De Waldsang (Bienze Ijlstra): 92

2. UDI (Marco Middelberg): 91

3. Blaast de Bazuin (Piet Visser): 90

4. Euregio Brass Band (Ronny Buurink): 89

5. Soli Deo Gloria (Martijn Oostra): 88

6. Ere Zij God (Jochem Hoekstra): 87

7. Brassband Westersweach (Reimer Jan Rondaan): 86

8. Alkmaar Brass (Alexander Zwann): 85

9. Concordia (Gouke Wielenga): 84

10. Excelsior (Gouke Wielenga): 83

Best Soloist: Principal cornet (Euregio Brass Band)