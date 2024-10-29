Tredegar mourns passing of player

Tredegar Band has announced the death of its popular and respected baritone player Jonathan Bound.

Tredegar Band is mourning the loss of its baritone player Jonathan Bound. The 48-year-old passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

A major part of the band's success since 2007, he combined a hugely successful professional career as a Director of the accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers alongside his passion for brass banding and Formula 1 racing.

He returned from a trip to enjoy the recent Grand Prix in Texas to take part in the band's concert performance in Swansea. The band was informed of his passing at rehearsal on Monday evening.

Integral part

The Oxford University physics graduate was one of Ian Porthouse's first signings, and soon became an integral part in its success both on and off the concert and contest platform as a player and band treasurer.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "His passing has come as a huge shock. Jon was equally at home enjoying his playing on second baritone or sorting out the many financial challenges of running a top level band. He was held in great respect professionally and huge affection personally."

Friend and colleague

Speaking about a friend and colleague, Tredegar MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "Jon was one of the first people I brought to the band and his value as a player and an administrator quickly became obvious.

Given his professional career his dedication and commitment to Tredegar Band was huge. We have all lost a great friend, and I for one will always be grateful for his clear thinking in stressful situations. He always had the solution."

Immensely popular

Ian added: "Jon was also immensely popular with everyone in the Welsh banding community and the life and soul of any party. His contributions from cowbell playing and very occasional vocalist to being able to plan the financial future for the band made him invaluable, greatly loved and admired.

Our thoughts are now with his extended family who have lost a beloved son, brother and uncle."

The band stated that it is thankful for all the messages of condolences and support which will also be passed on to the family.