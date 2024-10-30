                 

*
Entries open for ODBBA contest

There will be an ideal chance for bands to showcase their test piece preparations for 2025 in Witney next February.

ODBBA
  The event takes place in February 2025

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

        

Entries are now open for the ODBBA annual own-choice test-piece contest to be held at Cokethorpe School, Witney, Oxfordshire (OX29 7PU) on the weekend of Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd February 2025.

Sections

The event will consist of the Fourth, Second and Championship Sections on the Saturday followed by the Unregistered, Third and First on the Sunday.

The event provides the opportunity for bands to pick any own-choice piece they wish, including the 2025 regional test-pieces. The adjudicator will be Steven Mead.

Further information:

Entry forms can be accessed at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG0LsMdimBagddgzYsqaMopt6QX0qj__P932nmIujpjdIXcg/viewform

You can also e-mail at: odbbacontests@gmail.com

        

ODBBA

