New perc addition at Brighouse

Brighouse & Rastrick Band has announced the signing of RNCM graduate Harriet Kwong to their percussion team.

During her studies, Harriet received several awards, including the Christopher Rowland RNCM Chamber Ensemble of the Year Award, and was the youngest finalist in the RNCM Concerto Competition.

Experience

Harriet has enjoyed playing with a number of bands and has also performed as a soloist at the ELIA Leadership Symposium, CASE, and Explore@RNCM as well as gaining experience playing with the likes of the BBC Philharmonic, Halle Orchestra, and Opera North.

She is currently a percussion mentor at the English Schools' Orchestra.