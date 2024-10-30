                 

*
banner

News

French Championships confirm schedule

The schedule of events that form the 2025 French National Championships have been confirmed.

french
  The French National Championships takes place in Metz next February

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

        

The Confederation Musicale de France (CMF) which runs the French National Brass Band Championships has announced the schedule for its 2025 event in Metz on the weekend of the 15th & 16th February.

The 20th contest will be held at the City's Congress Centre hosted by the local CMF Moselle and Lorraine organisers. 18 bands are scheduled to compete.

Sections

The 15th February will start with the Fourth Division followed by the set-work performances of the bands in the Championship Section Honnuer Division. In the afternoon the own-choice selections of the elite level bands will be performed followed by the Second Division contest.

The following day will see the set-work performances of the First Division bands followed by the Third Division. The own-choice performances of the First Division competitors will round off the event.

Waespi test

The Championship Section level Honneurs Division bands will perform Oliver Waespi's 'As if a voice were in them...', his creative reflection of the 'nameless force' that dictates the majestic beauty of the topography of the high Swiss Alps and its power to draw deep into a man's soul.

Jonathan Bates of Foden's Band will provide the Division 1 work, 'Out of the storm clouds' with works by Roger Deronge, Philip Harper and Stephan Hodel will test the bands in the other sections.

The defending Division Honneur champion is Hauts de France.

Set Works:

Division Honneur: As if a Voice were in them (Oliver Waespi)
Division 1: Out of the storm clouds (Jonathan Bates)
Division 2: In Flanders Fields (Roger Deronge)
Division 3: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Division 4: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

siddis

Wobplay to bring Siddis entertainment into homes

October 30 • The premier Norwegian brass band entertainment contest can be enjoyed anywhere in the world this weekend.

Purcell School

Art and sound come together for Purcell students

October 30 • An award winning project has seen the students at The Purcell School combine their feelings through music expressed through art.

Harper

Harper to lead conducting pathway on Elgar course

October 30 • Philip Harper will lead a new 'Conducting Pathway' on the 2025 Elgar International Brass Band Summer School — and you can be a part of it.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Sam Creamer)

October 30 • Christmas is coming... and concerts need festive music.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Llandudno Town Band

October 29 • Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 28 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we now have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Rode Hall Silver Band

October 27 • After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good BASS TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top