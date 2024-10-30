French Championships confirm schedule

The schedule of events that form the 2025 French National Championships have been confirmed.

The Confederation Musicale de France (CMF) which runs the French National Brass Band Championships has announced the schedule for its 2025 event in Metz on the weekend of the 15th & 16th February.

The 20th contest will be held at the City's Congress Centre hosted by the local CMF Moselle and Lorraine organisers. 18 bands are scheduled to compete.

Sections

The 15th February will start with the Fourth Division followed by the set-work performances of the bands in the Championship Section Honnuer Division. In the afternoon the own-choice selections of the elite level bands will be performed followed by the Second Division contest.

The following day will see the set-work performances of the First Division bands followed by the Third Division. The own-choice performances of the First Division competitors will round off the event.

Waespi test

The Championship Section level Honneurs Division bands will perform Oliver Waespi's 'As if a voice were in them...', his creative reflection of the 'nameless force' that dictates the majestic beauty of the topography of the high Swiss Alps and its power to draw deep into a man's soul.

Jonathan Bates of Foden's Band will provide the Division 1 work, 'Out of the storm clouds' with works by Roger Deronge, Philip Harper and Stephan Hodel will test the bands in the other sections.

The defending Division Honneur champion is Hauts de France.





Set Works:

Division Honneur: As if a Voice were in them (Oliver Waespi)

Division 1: Out of the storm clouds (Jonathan Bates)

Division 2: In Flanders Fields (Roger Deronge)

Division 3: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Division 4: Argos (Stephan Hodel)